"Draymond would ruin the spacing for maybe any other team in basketball, except for one with Steph and Klay" - Nick Wright reacts to Draymond Green's desire for a max extension

Draymond Green has been a significant player in the Golden State Warriors’ success over the last decade. His current role gives the Warriors immense value, given his ability to link up with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Green’s defensive mind is another factor that has helped an offensively strong Warriors team to be able to contain opponents on the defensive end.

Draymond Green’s current contract gives him a window to fetch a raise, given the extension clause. He is due to earn $258 million in the upcoming season and has a player option worth $28.5 million for the following year.

A year after the championship, it is the best time for Draymond Green to play his cards.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "Why would they pay him early? He's intensely valuable to the Warriors, but if Draymond Green was a free agent right now, who's lining up to pay him $30M? I just see no reason whatsoever to pay him." @getnickwright reacts to Draymond's desire for a max extension "Why would they pay him early? He's intensely valuable to the Warriors, but if Draymond Green was a free agent right now, who's lining up to pay him $30M? I just see no reason whatsoever to pay him." — @getnickwright reacts to Draymond's desire for a max extension https://t.co/EjPulPnpgc

As Nick Wright of “First Things First” brushed away the chances of Green getting paid, he said:

“Why would they pay Draymond Green early? Who else is going to pay him?”

Wright went on to use a story to narrate Green’s situation, then explained himself by saying:

“He’s intensely valuable to them, but if Draymond Green were a free agent right now – who is lining up to pay him $30 million? Who is the team that has a coach in place that can deal with his outbursts and personality, that I actually think helps the Warriors?"

Draymond Green is looking forward to an extension to make a good amount and has voiced his wishes as well. However, the concern around the league is whether Green can be as effective in the system without Steph Curry.

StatMuse @statmuse Most wins in a season by a player:



73 — Draymond Green



Only 7 players in NBA history have won more than 70. Most wins in a season by a player:73 — Draymond GreenOnly 7 players in NBA history have won more than 70. https://t.co/UgGxZEv1Gd

Wright went on to highlight how players like Curry and Thompson elevate Green’s game, saying:

“Draymond would ruin the spacing for maybe any other team in basketball, except for one with Steph and Klay. Cause if you remember, when Klay wasn’t there a year ago and it was Steph and Draymond – they missed the playoffs.”

The Golden State Warriors need to consider their future as well, by focusing on players with a longer career trajectory. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, for example, have a year left on their contract. They could be better options to spend some money on. Wiggins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023, with Poole restricted.

Who will fill Draymond Green’s shoes in the Warriors’ system?

The Golden State Warriors probably wouldn’t have been as successful without Green doing a lot of small things right. His ability and value to the team is indisputable, and it goes without saying that everyone in the franchise, including Steve Kerr, acknowledges it. However, going way over the luxury-tax bracket for another year could hurt the franchise.

Green has been clear about looking out for another team if his demands aren’t met, and when it comes to that, the Warriors will have to decide. However, the Warriors have prospective young stars in James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga, who can be molded into that role.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay.



theathletic.com/3452144/?sourc… Steph Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Draymond Green because the team didn’t want to pay him, sources tell @ThompsonScribe and @anthonyVslater Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. Steph Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Draymond Green because the team didn’t want to pay him, sources tell @ThompsonScribe and @anthonyVslater.Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. theathletic.com/3452144/?sourc… https://t.co/0UNi0mzImq

James Wiseman is coming off a season-long knee injury that kept him out after an impressive 2020-21 season. He had played just 39 games that season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga, on the other hand, is yet to show his value – but did not disappoint when given a chance last season. The 19-year-old maximized his opportunities, scoring 20 points or more in five outings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far