Draymond Green has received quite the rap on social media for illegal screens over the years. NBA fans are divided over the foul call disparity between Golden State and the controversial call in Iowa's narrow victory over UConn on Saturday that drew quite the furor on social media.

For context, Aaliyah Edwards was called for an illegal screen on Gabbit Marshall. Caitlin Clark made her first free throw attempt. Sydney Affolter secured the offensive rebound on the second to end it all as the Hawkeyes reached the women's final for the second straight year.

It all started with this tweet during the Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks game.

"Warriors have been getting away with illegal screens for their entire dynasty run. Draymond is the main offender"

Paige Bueckers, who dropped 17 points during the games spoke about the decision.

"Yeah, you can look at one play and say, ‘That killed us’ or ‘That hurt us,’ but we should’ve done a better job – I should’ve done a better job of making sure we didn’t leave the game up to chance like that and leave the game up to one bad call going out way and that deciding it. Yeah, maybe that was a tough call for us, but I feel like I could’ve done a better job of preventing that from even happening."

On the game front, the Mavericks sans Luka Doncic had the better of the Warriors, winning 108-106, with PJ Washington (32 points) and Kyrie Irving (26 points) leading from the front.

As for the no foul call, the Warriors had a moving screen that wasn't called, resulting in a 3-point bucket for them, which drew the ire of fans on social media.

NBA's last two-minute report admits missing Draymond Green's illegal screen

The NBA released their Last Two Minute Report during the Warriors vs Mavs game. The note included the massive missed call with a minute left. With Dallas leading 105-101, Steph Curry drained a deep 3 to cut the deficit to just one point.

According to the report, Draymond Green set an illegal screen before the made three, which should have waved the basket off. While Dallas eventually held their own and won, the mistake could have altered the outcome.

The loss was a tough one for Draymond Green and the Warriors, but the controversial decision adds to how fans debate about foul calls and how the lack of it can adversely affect games.