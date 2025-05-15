Draymond Green makes feelings clear on Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency

Draymond Green wished Jonathan Kuminga the best as the former Warriors lottery pick enters 2025 NBA free agency as a restricted free agent. The Warriors have not extended him and must match an offer sheet from another team to retain his services. They can still negotiate a deal with him before other teams bid for his signature and close the deal.

However, Kuminga has often been snubbed by coach Steve Kerr over the past two years. He hasn't meshed well within Golden State's system, and his inconsistent production has curtailed his playing time.

Ahead of his uncertain future, Green made his feelings clear on Kuminga's free agency after the Warriors' season ended on Wednesday with a 121-110 Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves.

"Obviously, JK has got the contract situation. I always wish him the best with that," Green said. "Been in that position. Whether it’s here or elsewhere, you just wish him the best."

Kuminga's camp and the Warriors were reportedly $5 million apart on their previous negotiation. Kuminga wanted a deal around $35 million, and the max the Warriors were willing to offer was $30 million a year.

As it stands, Kuminga's trade value remains significantly high. Only 22, he can fetch a decent return for Golden State if Mike Dunleavy and Co. orchestrate a sign-and-trade for the 6-foot-7 forward.

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in the regular season, shooting a career low 45.4%, including 30.5% from 3 in 47 games and 10 starts. He was injured for most of the second half of the year with an ankle issue.

Jonathan Kuminga picked up his performances in the playoffs, though. Despite collecting four DNP's (did not play) in the first round, he averaged 20.8 ppg and 3.0 rpg in the West semis, playing all five games. He was Golden State's top scorer against the Wolves.

On a different team with a playing style that fits his skillset, Kuminga could be a reliable asset. Despite the Warriors' internal issues with him, he will likely have a significant market.

