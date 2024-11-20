Draymond Green makes opinion clear on 'softie' Grizzlies HC Taylor Jenkins complaining about Zach Edey foul

Draymond Green continued to fire shots at Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins following the Golden State Warriors' 123-118 win against Memphis on Friday. During the game, Green trapped Zach Edey's foot with his arm after they got entangled, causing the big man to hit the floor and a transition take foul to be called against him. The NBA upgraded the infraction to a Flagrant 1 foul on Saturday after review.

On Tuesday, the Warriors’ defensive ace did not hold back on his podcast, “Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis,” calling Jenkins a "softie."

“You got janky Taylor Jenkins, who's a softie," Green said. "Bro, this is Game 11 (and)oyou run into the media crying about a foul. Come on, bro."

"And with your 7-foot-3 rookie. So guess what you just taught your 7-foot-3 rookie? How to be emotional and run to the media talking about a foul. We bigs. We big, man. You don't run to the media talking about a foul.”

After the game, Jenkins alluded to a “code” within the NBA on player conduct and expressed disappointment with Green. In response, Green bluntly told the coach to “shut up.”

The Warriors and the Grizzlies have a long history of controversial hard fouls over the past two years. Draymond Green once yanked Brandon Clarke while the Grizzlies forward attempted a layup.

Dillon Brooks, who was still with Memphis, responded by hitting Gary Payton II. GPII ended up fracturing his elbow after a hard fall.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr criticized Brooks at the time for breaking the “code,” a phrase the two teams have frequently used to accuse each other

Draymond Green and the Warriors have a rematch with Taylor Jenkins’ Grizzlies in December

The next showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies will be on Dec. 19. This time, the Grizzlies will host the Bay Area team in another highly anticipated encounter.

Ja Morant, who did not play in the first encounter due to an injury, is expected to play. The point guard averaged 22.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 11 games against the Warriors in his career.

The Grizzlies have faced multiple injuries at the start of the season, and they hope to return to full health as they move forward.

