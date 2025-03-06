Draymond Green makes special Kobe Byrant comparison for Kyrie Irving after Mavericks star's heroic reaction to ACL injury

When it rains, it pours for the Dallas Mavericks. What was starting to look like a disastrous season only got worse when Kyrie Irving sustained a season-ending ACL injury.

Ad

However, despite being in clear pain and struggling to get on his feet, the former NBA champion still grabbed the basketball, went to the free-throw line, and knocked down a couple of free-throws.

That's what left Draymond Green impressed. In the latest edition of his podcast, the Golden State Warriors star compared his mental toughness to what Kobe Bryant showed in the past.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I actually had the opportunity to see Kobe shoot two free throws, and then I got to see Klay (Thompson) shoot two free throws after tearing his ACL, you know what I'm saying?" Green said.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It's just like, the respect you have for those guys because, man, I can only imagine going through those injuries. I've gotten injured, not like that. But, like every time you get injured on the court, the last thing you're thinking is 'man, I need to go shoot these two free throws.'" (44:00)

Ad

Bryant tore his Achilles against the Warriors in April 2013. It was the 80th game of the season, and the Lakers were trying to make a playoff push. He was 34 years old at the time.

As for Thompson, he sustained his ACL injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, as his team eventually fell to the Toronto Raptors. He would go on to miss two seasons after that.

Kyrie Irving's first reaction after season-ending injury news

Kyrie Irving vows to be back and better

Ad

Irving was averaging 40 minutes a night before the injury. Without Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, he led the Mavericks back to the playoff spots.

After a couple of days of silence, Irving took to social media to share his emotions and state of mind with the injury, and he claimed to be in a good place.

"This one hurts for sure. It's painful to deal with this," Irving said. "But at the same time, how I've been built, not only by my bloodline but just how I've been building myself over the last few years — dealing with pain and suffering is just as important as dealing with all the positivity."

Ad

More than that, Irving is confident about his ability to bounce back from this injury.

"I will be back and I will be better. It's gonna take some time, but I don't question any of God's works or God's planning," he added.

Hopefully, this injury won't be the beginning of the end for Irving.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.