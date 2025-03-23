Draymond Green doesn't mince words after Warriors fall against Hawks in Steph Curry's absence: "Shouldn’t have a loss like this"

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shared his reaction following their 124-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

NBA insider Anthony Slater shared Green's comments on X. The four-time NBA champion said the Warriors came out flat, especially on the defensive end.

"It's a bad loss," Green said. "It's a terrible loss. When you're in a position where you have a chance to compete for something, with 11 games left with everything to play for, you shouldn't have a loss like this. Too much on the line. We got to win the games we are supposed to win."

Draymond Green, a four-time NBA All-Star, doubled down on his team's defensive effort after giving up 124 points to the Hawks, which averaged 117.4 points per game this season. Further, Atlanta ranks just 19th in offensive rating (112.6).

Green added that they should have won the game, even without two-time MVP Steph Curry. The 11-time All-Star left in the third quarter of Thursday's 117-114 home win over the Toronto Raptors. He suffered a pelvic contusion, and the team announced on Friday that an MRI confirmed no structural damage.

Before Saturday's game, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk said Curry will be re-evaluated on Monday. The NBA insider added that Warriors coach Steve Kerr is "hopeful" that their superstar will return at some point during the team's six-game trip.

Golden State's road trip continues on Tuesday as they visit Jimmy Butler's former team, the Miami Heat.

The Warriors (41-30) are in a tight battle for the Western Conference's sixth and final guaranteed playoff berth with the LA Clippers (40-30) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-31).

Draymond Green aims for another DPOY award

While regarded as one of the league's best defenders, Draymond Green has won the Defensive Player of the Year award once (2017). On Tuesday, following the Golden State Warriors' 104-93 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Green said he desires another DPOY nod.

NBA insider Anthony Slater tweeted Green's answer when asked if he had a DPOY case this season. Green said that he "most definitely" should be considered as the Warriors keep on winning, and he doesn't see anybody else impacting the game the way he does.

"I don't see any players completely throwing off an entire team's offense the way I do, so one thousand percent," Green said. "Especially with Wemby going down, it seemed like he had it won and now its right there. So, one million percent, I have a case, and I'll continue to build that case for these next 13 games."

Draymond Green anchores the Warriors' eighth-ranked defensive rating this season (111.2). While he sets his eyes on another DPOY award, Golden State hopes for a deep playoff run this season.

