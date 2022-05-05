×
“JJ sent the clown back to the Circus!” - Draymond Green and the NBA world reacts to JJ Redick firing back at Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo for telling Draymond to “shut up and play”

Former NBA player JJ Redick went off on Chris &#039;Mad Dog&#039; Russo.
Johnnie Martinez
Johnnie Martinez
ANALYST
Modified May 05, 2022 04:49 AM IST
JJ Redick's comments towards Chris "Mad Dog" Russo have the NBA world and athletes across all sports reacting to Russo's criticism of Draymond Green.

After discussing comments by Green after Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, Redick went off on Russo for his comments on Green.

The former National College Basketball Player of the year is receiving praise from many people for the way he addressed Russo, who told Green to shut up and play.

Green himself applauded Redick's words on ESPN's "First Take." The part is also in the post to help provide context for the comments made.

"JJ sent the clown back to the Circus!" Green tweeted.
JJ sent the clown back to the Circus! twitter.com/DashOfNews/sta…

Several other athletes across the sports complimented how Redick defended a current NBA player.

💯💯💯 twitter.com/complexsports/…
My brother @jj_redick had to straighten Mad Dog like a flat iron! God Bless America.
JJ need his own show! twitter.com/money23green/s…
JJ had NONE of that tired old garbage! 👏🏼 twitter.com/therecount/sta…
JJ Reddick goes brazzzzzyyyy. Love seeing a player on ESPN that gives incredibly insightful views to the fan about what being an athlete is all about
The disgust that JJ Redick looks at Mad Dog is so hilarious 😂😂
TALK TO ‘EM @JJ_REDICK !!! https://t.co/JBot8buF5b

Many analysts also praised Redick, and some went as far bury Russo for being out of touch with reality and the current state of sports.

In my opinion, @JJ_redick is already one of the top NBA analysts and podcasters. He’s super well-rounded, and his content is a breath of fresh air. Redick has a really bright future, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he disrupts the sports-media space (similar to @PatMcAfeeShow).
Get him together JJ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/rtnba/status/1…
Yes, all of this from JJ. twitter.com/ComplexSports/…
Mad Dog sounds like a Dinosaur.. in a addition, Knicks fans loved Oakley, Mason and Starks… all dudes with Chips on their shoulder https://t.co/d6zu5fVMEC
JJ Redick swished this one so good the net didn’t even move.Somebody should also tell Chris Russo that the average age of a NBA fan is 42, so most folks watching the NBA have never seen Cousy, Wilt, or Bill Russell play. twitter.com/therecount/sta…
Kind of unfair to JJ to have civilians to discuss things with…
Wanna see a dead body? JJ Redick is hot. Feed him… twitter.com/apooch/status/…
This was ARTThank you @jj_redick twitter.com/thedloading_/s…
JJ Redick is becoming a treasure. He tightened Mad Dog all the way up

A few people even took the time to criticize ESPN and "First Take." Their Twitter accounts did not share the clips of the incident themselves, so many of the tweets referencing the clip used different sources.

First Take never tweets the videos that JJ Redick goes viral for lol
Every time JJ Redick gets on first take I assume they not inviting him back again 😭 twitter.com/complexsports/…

It will be interesting to see if there is any fallout from the comments on "First Take," as the discussion was heated, and the statements stirred up the internet.

Draymond Green's original comments and the NBA game that led to the JJ Redick and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo discussion

Green&#039;s postgame comments led to the heated segment.
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors lost in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies 106-101 on Tuesday. Green had some choice words and actions for the Memphis crowd.

Green took an elbow to the face during the game, and some Grizzlies fans jeered him for his reaction. The Golden State Warriors power forward responded by flipping off the fans.

After the game, Green explained his actions and how he intends to behave, with at least one more game in Memphis now guaranteed. Game 6 will be next Wednesday in Memphis.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green on Memphis Grizzlies fans jeering after he took an elbow to the face:"It felt really good to flip them off ... If they gonna be that nasty, I can be nasty, too." https://t.co/4hvDrGWPYy

Green's comments and actions were the catalysts for the discussion on "First Take." Chris "Mad Dog" Russo criticized Green, and JJ Redick defended him.

With the series going for at least another three games and at least one more in Memphis, it will be interesting to see how the series progresses.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

