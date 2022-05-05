“JJ sent the clown back to the Circus!” - Draymond Green and the NBA world reacts to JJ Redick firing back at Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo for telling Draymond to “shut up and play”

JJ Redick's comments towards Chris "Mad Dog" Russo have the NBA world and athletes across all sports reacting to Russo's criticism of Draymond Green.
After discussing comments by Green after Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, Redick went off on Russo for his comments on Green.
The former National College Basketball Player of the year is receiving praise from many people for the way he addressed Russo, who told Green to shut up and play.
Green himself applauded Redick's words on ESPN's "First Take." The part is also in the post to help provide context for the comments made.
"JJ sent the clown back to the Circus!" Green tweeted.
Several other athletes across the sports complimented how Redick defended a current NBA player.
Many analysts also praised Redick, and some went as far bury Russo for being out of touch with reality and the current state of sports.
A few people even took the time to criticize ESPN and "First Take." Their Twitter accounts did not share the clips of the incident themselves, so many of the tweets referencing the clip used different sources.
It will be interesting to see if there is any fallout from the comments on "First Take," as the discussion was heated, and the statements stirred up the internet.
Draymond Green's original comments and the NBA game that led to the JJ Redick and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo discussion
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors lost in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies 106-101 on Tuesday. Green had some choice words and actions for the Memphis crowd.
Green took an elbow to the face during the game, and some Grizzlies fans jeered him for his reaction. The Golden State Warriors power forward responded by flipping off the fans.
After the game, Green explained his actions and how he intends to behave, with at least one more game in Memphis now guaranteed. Game 6 will be next Wednesday in Memphis.
Green's comments and actions were the catalysts for the discussion on "First Take." Chris "Mad Dog" Russo criticized Green, and JJ Redick defended him.
With the series going for at least another three games and at least one more in Memphis, it will be interesting to see how the series progresses.
