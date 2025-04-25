"Draymond Green now has a chip on his shoulder" - NBA fans react to Evan Mobley winning NBA DPOY award over Warriors star

NBA fans reacted to Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley beating Dyson Daniels and Draymond Green for the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award on Thursday. Mobley received 285 total points, including 35 first-place votes, surpassing Daniels' 197 points and Green's 154 votes.

The Golden State Warriors pushed his case for the award once Victor Wembanyama's season was cut short due to a blood clot in his right shoulder. Green used his platform to make his case, but it didn't help against Mobley, whose team posted the best record (64-18) in the Eastern Conference.

After ESPN insider Shams Charania shared the news on X, reactions didn't take long to arrive.

Some lamented that Green didn't get the award but predicted that the four-time NBA champion would take things personally now.

"Draymond now has a chip on his shoulder. Fuel this (Draymond Green)," one fan said.

"They robbed Draymond," another fan said.

"Dray was clearly robbed man..this makes me sick," another fan wrote.

Others trolled the Warriors star, who won the award for the first and only time in 2017.

"Draymond ending his career with only 1!!!! LETS GOOOO," one fan said.

"Draymond gonna go cry now knowing he won’t catch up to Rudy," another fan said.

"LETS GOOO NOT DRAYMONDDDD," another happy fan wrote.

Draymond Green hasn't commented on the situation, but it shouldn't take long before the big man shares his thoughts.

Revisiting Evan Mobley's DPOY-worthy season

Evan Mobley came from a 2023-24 NBA season in which his level of performance decreased. He went from averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 blocks per game in 2022-23 to 15.7 and 1.4, respectively. He helped the Cavaliers clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings last campaign, but as his level improved, so did the Cavs.

Mobley scored nearly three more points per game (18.5) this season while averaging 9.3 rebounds (including 7.0 defensive boards, the 13th-best in the league), 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in the league) per game.

All the numbers made him the first Cavalier to earn the honor. Mobley's opponent shot 44.5%, as he contested 10.4 shots per game.

His performance helped the Cavaliers rank eighth in the league in defensive rating (111.8).

The fourth-year player had a terrific season that granted him the award. Now, Evan Mobley and the Cavs are eager to win the championship.

