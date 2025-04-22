Draymond Green offers key advice to Nico Harrison after bombshell Luka Doncic revelation

Draymond Green joined the chorus of fans, former and present NBA players, who weighed in on Nico Harrison’s latest comments about Luka Doncic. After talking to hand-picked members of the media a few days ago, the Dallas Mavericks GM had another press conference on Monday. Harrison admitted being unaware of the depth of the love and loyalty Mavericks fans had for Doncic.
Green, in the latest episode of the Draymond Green & Baron Davis Show, had this to say about Harrison’s talk with reporters:
“My advice about four weeks ago was he should have made it his last time talking about Luka. ...He’s kinda keep saying things and he’s just keeping the story running. You gotta let the story die. You can’t right it. Nothing he’s gonna say is gonna right the ship. He’s gotta silence it and move on.”
After trying to keep a low profile following the controversial trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February, Nico Harrison changed course. A few days ago, he doubled down on his claim that the team traded Doncic because defense wins championships.
A year after leading the Mavericks to the NBA finals, Harrison and the front office thought Doncic could not carry them over the top. They sent him to LA for a package around Anthony Davis, an elite rim protector and defender. However, injuries derailed the Mavericks' season, prompting fans to put on hold their judgment of the team until the players were healthy.
For weeks, though, the fans have expressed their sentiments about the shocking trade. Draymond Green knows how disgruntled Mavericks supporters have been asking Nico Harrison to resign. They have even gone to the extent of demanding Mavericks team owner, Patrick Dumont, to sell the franchise.
Charles Barkley has roughly the same advice as Draymond Green for Nico Harrison
Once Nico Harrison’s latest press conference came out, it did not take long for Inside the NBA to get wind of it. Co-host Charles Barkley had this to say about what Harrison did:
“I consider you a friend of mine, Nico Harrison. I wish you nothing but the best. … Man, don’t do no more press conferences. I don’t even know what you’re doing. … I got sympathy and love for you, but I have zero idea what you’re trying to do.”
In so many words, Charles Barkley is giving Nico Harrison the same advice that Draymond Green did. The Dallas Mavericks GM should just let the story die by itself. He should stop saying more about the topic because he is going in circles. The more Harrison talks, the more Mavs fans become frustrated.
Next season, count on Barkley and Green to check what Harrison will do. They might not be so gracious and respectful in their comments if the executive keeps harping on the same topic.
