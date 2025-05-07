Draymond Green oozes confidence in Steph Curry-less Warriors citing Jimmy Butler's playoff pedigree - "Taken a team to the finals twice"

Steph Curry suffered a left hamstring strain during the opening quarter of Game 1 in the Western Conference semifinals and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Despite the two-time MVP’s absence for a majority of the game, the Golden State Warriors won 99-88.

Ad

While Dub Nation understandably fears the impact of Curry’s absence on the team’s championship hopes, Draymond Green reassured fans by highlighting the playoff experience that Jimmy Butler possesses.

“Jimmy has taken a team to the Finals twice. We won’t panic,” Green said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

There has been no timeline provided yet for Steph Curry’s injury. However, Butler also revealed being confident in the Bay Area side's ability to hold their ground until their star player makes his return to the lineup.

“We all want 30 back… until then, we can all hold down the fort. I know we can,” Butler assured.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Butler played a pivotal role in leading the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists across the two playoff runs.

He delivered a similarly well-rounded performance on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, finishing as the Warriors’ second-highest scorer with 20 points, while adding 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals.

Steve Kerr provides an injury update on Steph Curry

Following the opening game of the second round, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared a much-anticipated update on Steph Curry’s condition.

Ad

“Day to day. He’ll get an MRI tomorrow. I talked to him at halftime. He’s obviously crushed, but the guys picked him up and played a great game. Obviously, we’re all concerned about Steph, but it’s part of the game. Guys get hurt.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Curry has battled several injuries during the ongoing 2024-2025 season. But pain in his right thumb was the most recent cause of trouble. Still, the guard played through the discomfort during the grueling seven-game first-round series against the Houston Rockets, averaging 24 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

According to numerous analysts and doctors on social media, Curry could possibly take as much as 7-10 days to recover from a potential Grade 1 strain. If MRI showcases a bigger Grade 2 strain, the Warriors will have to rule their superstar out for the remainder of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.