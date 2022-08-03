“Draymond Green is playing center right now at 6’6, Robert Williams III wreaks havoc” - Chris Broussard believes Bill Russell would’ve been a superstar in today’s NBA

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell was one of the most dominant players of his era.

Throughout his illustrious career, the all-time great was known as one of the greatest defensive players to ever step foot on the hardwood. The basketball world mourned his recent death when he passed away at the age of 88 on July 31.

Russell's impact on the game of basketball was second to none. He was just as brilliant off the court as he was on the court, leaving his footsteps all over the sport for years to come. Although it's difficult to compare the various eras of the NBA, Russell had the ability to be a dominant force even in today's NBA.

On a recent episode of The Odd Couple show, analysts Chris Broussard and Rob Parker went on to praise Russell.

Chris Broussard went on to say that the Celtics legend would be a superstar in today's NBA. Broussard favorably compared Russell to the likes of Ben Wallace, Draymond Green and Robert Williams. He said:

"..would look at Bill Russell, oh was he even 6'10" he might have been 6'9", couldn't really shoot jumpers, wouldn't have been any good today... Ben Wallace was a Hall of Famer at 6'7" recently...Draymond Green is playing center right now at 6'6". Robert Williams III wreaks havoc on today's NBA. Don't tell me Bill Russell, who's one of the greatest athletes the league has seen, couldn't have been a superstar in today's NBA."

Basketball world looks back at the career of NBA legend Bill Russell

Russell and Red Auerbach with the Boston Celtics

There's no denying that the world of basketball lost an icon earlier this week. Russell was one of the most dominant centers to ever play in the NBA. Russell went on to win a total of eleven NBA championships with the Boston Celtics.

He was a pinoeer for the sport as well; becoming the first African-American to be a head coach. Not only was Russell a standout basketball player, he was also a civil-rights icon in America.

There's no denying that Russell will be greatly missed. Russell was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach and was a five-time NBA MVP. He remains the only player to ever win 11 NBA titles and his record will stand for some time to come.

