Draymond Green points blame at Grizzlies coach for 'running the team down with fake hustle' against Thunder

The OKC Thunder had one of the most dominant performances in NBA playoff history on Sunday, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80, and it was never close. It was 68-36 at halftime, and they led by as many as 56 in the second half.

Draymond Green thought there was no point in keeping the starters late in the game. The Grizzlies' chances of coming back from such a deficit were slim, and he felt that their coach and training staff should've looked to keep them healthy and fresh for the remainder of the series.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the Golden State Warriors star called out Memphis for its "fake hustle" in a tough situation.

"You knew them guys was fried," Green said (33:50) on Monday, via 'The Draymond Green Show.' "That's on the coach, that's on the training staff. At halftime, they almost threw the towel. You're running the guys into the ground, that's fake hustle. It's a playoff game, maybe you go to the eight-minute mark, then all of them guys should've been sitting down."

The embarrassing loss was a huge gut punch to Ja Morant and his teammates. However, all wins are worth the same regardless of the margin, so they're still alive in this series.

"Taking down the best team in the West won't be an easy task, but it's hard to imagine they will lose all games by 50+ points," Green said.

Draymond Green believes Warriors could be better

The Golden State Warriors took care of business against the Houston Rockets on Sunday to take Game 1 of their first-round matchup.

Following a close first half, Steve Kerr's team hung on for a 95-85 win. They led by as many as 26 points, but the Rockets fought back down the stretch.

Despite the victory, Draymond Green still believes his team can be much better going forward.

"I think we can play a lot better," Green said to reporters after the game. "That's the encouraging part about it. I don't think we played very well at all. But we still gotta find a way to win, and we did that with our defense."

The Warriors stole homecourt advantage and will look to make it 2-0 on Wednesday before the series shifts to the Bay Area for Games 3 and 4.

