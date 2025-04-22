  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Draymond Green points blame at Grizzlies coach for 'running the team down with fake hustle' against Thunder

Draymond Green points blame at Grizzlies coach for 'running the team down with fake hustle' against Thunder

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Apr 22, 2025 14:16 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Draymond Green took a shot at the Grizzlies (image credit: IMAGN)

The OKC Thunder had one of the most dominant performances in NBA playoff history on Sunday, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80, and it was never close. It was 68-36 at halftime, and they led by as many as 56 in the second half.

Ad

Draymond Green thought there was no point in keeping the starters late in the game. The Grizzlies' chances of coming back from such a deficit were slim, and he felt that their coach and training staff should've looked to keep them healthy and fresh for the remainder of the series.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the Golden State Warriors star called out Memphis for its "fake hustle" in a tough situation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You knew them guys was fried," Green said (33:50) on Monday, via 'The Draymond Green Show.' "That's on the coach, that's on the training staff. At halftime, they almost threw the towel. You're running the guys into the ground, that's fake hustle. It's a playoff game, maybe you go to the eight-minute mark, then all of them guys should've been sitting down."
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

youtube-cover
Ad

The embarrassing loss was a huge gut punch to Ja Morant and his teammates. However, all wins are worth the same regardless of the margin, so they're still alive in this series.

"Taking down the best team in the West won't be an easy task, but it's hard to imagine they will lose all games by 50+ points," Green said.

Draymond Green believes Warriors could be better

The Golden State Warriors took care of business against the Houston Rockets on Sunday to take Game 1 of their first-round matchup.

Ad

Following a close first half, Steve Kerr's team hung on for a 95-85 win. They led by as many as 26 points, but the Rockets fought back down the stretch.

Despite the victory, Draymond Green still believes his team can be much better going forward.

Ad
"I think we can play a lot better," Green said to reporters after the game. "That's the encouraging part about it. I don't think we played very well at all. But we still gotta find a way to win, and we did that with our defense."

The Warriors stole homecourt advantage and will look to make it 2-0 on Wednesday before the series shifts to the Bay Area for Games 3 and 4.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications