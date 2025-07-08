Draymond Green pours his heart out after Steph Curry's Warriors make zero moves in NBA free agency: "Baffled"

The Golden State Warriors are not having the best free agency, which has baffled Draymond Green, who reacted to many NBA moves online. Green went on a mini-rant regarding the "end" of free agency due to different factors, such as the new CBA and second apron.

Ad

In a lengthy post on Threads, Green expressed his disbelief in free agency's end just a week after it officially started. He also pointed to the loss of excitement surrounding the period due to some players "overplaying" their hand in negotiations.

The former Defensive Player of the Year was critical of how many players don't know the business side of the NBA, which could lead to not being signed and eventually being out of the league. He even thought that he could have made a difference if he were the NBPA president, which is currently held by CJ McCollum.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm sitting in my mancave having a conversation with my wife," Green wrote. "Baffled at the fact that NBA free agency is over. Quite frankly, it never really started."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Draymond Green also cleared the air that the post wasn't about Jonathan Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent. Green was just ranting about how free agency has become due to the new CBA and the dreaded second apron that restricted some teams.

As for the Golden State Warriors, they haven't signed any free agents. They picked up the team options for Gui Santos and Quinten Post, while Kevon Looney signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. They are expected to lose Gary Payton II and Pat Spencer, among others.

Ad

It's possibly frustrating for Green and Steph Curry that the front office has barely done anything to improve their roster. Al Horford has been linked to the team, but the veteran is reportedly contemplating retirement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some of the names still available in free and fit Golden State include Marvin Bagley III, Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher, Malcolm Brogdon, Josh Christopher, Kai Jones, De'Anthony Melton, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Ben Simmons, Jae'Sean Tate and Delon Wright.

Kevon Looney called Steph Curry and Draymond Green before joining Pelicans

Kevon Looney called Steph Curry and Draymond Green before joining Pelicans. (Photo: IMAGN)

After 10 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Kevon Looney signed a two-year $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney won three NBA championships in the Bay Area and was the third-longest tenured Warrior behind Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Ad

In a post on "The Player's Tribune," Looney shared that his first two calls after deciding to leave Golden State were to Curry and Green. He was emotional because the two served as his mentors, forming a bond that can never be replicated.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.