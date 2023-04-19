Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole GIF taking over internet post NBA's star suspension

The Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole GIF has become a massive internet trend after recent developments. News has emerged that the Golden State Warriors All-Star will be disciplined by the league for his latest physical altercation.

During the fourth quarter of Game 2 between the Warriors and Sacramento Kings, Green was seen stepping on Domantas Sabonis. This created a ton of controversy as some believe it was an accident and that Sabonis grabbed his foot to begin with.

Following this incident, many fans around the NBA have been searching for the Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole GIF. That stems back all the way to training camp, when the two teammates got into an argument during practice.

After getting into a heated exchange, Green and Poole approached each other. The two shoved each other, and then Green went on to punch his teammate directly in the face. Stuff like this typically doesn't get out, but the video was later leaked and went viral on social media.

Following their training camp meltdown, Green was forced to spend some time away from the team. Since then, the two have seemed to have worked through their differences.

It was unclear if the NBA was going to suspend Green for what he did to Sabonis, but they eventually came to the decision to discipline him.

How long is Draymond Green suspended for?

Late Tuesday night, news emerged regarding what will happen to Draymond Green for stepping on Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings. He will serve a one-game suspension without play during Game 3 of the series.

The NBA decided to suspend Green because of his antics following the incident and that he is a repeat offender.

“Here’s what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender. That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension.”

“You know what the situation is, but you have to set that aside and look at the facts in front of you…Repeat offender weighs as heavy as anything.”

The Golden State Warriors already had their backs against the wall, and this only adds to it. Now they have to try and secure a win on their home floor without their emotional leader in the lineup. The biggest hole left by Green will be his defense as they attempt to slow down Sabonis, who's had an impressive series thus far.

