Draymond Green quotes Jusuf Nurkic to roast Suns star’s playoff record: “Hope that brother gets the help he needs”

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors didn’t make the playoffs after they were sent home early by the Sacramento Kings. The Dubs had a late surge to even challenge for the No. 8 spot entering the play-in tournament but eventually fell to No. 10. They couldn’t do much against the Kings in a win-or-go-home game and limped to a 118-94 loss.

While Green is already on vacation, he hasn’t stopped monitoring the 2024 NBA Playoffs. One of those he had an interest in was the series between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kevin Durant and Co. were dismissed in four games by the hungry Timberwolves led by Anthony Edwards.

A day later, "Dray" posted this on Instagram:

“Hope that brother gets the help he needs”

The “brother” he was referring to was no other than Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns’ starting center who he has had a feud with. It was Nurkic that Green smacked in December last year which led to an indefinite suspension. The incident involving Nurkic came just weeks after Green was suspended for five games for choking Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert.

When asked after the game what he thought about Draymond Green, Jusuf Nurkic commented that the Golden State Warriors star needed help. Nurkic wasn’t the only one who had the same opinion as Kevin Durant, Green’s former teammate reinforced the idea.

Draymond Green blasts Jusuf Nurkic's woeful record in the playoffs

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic are on opposite ends of the spectrum in their respective careers in the playoffs. Green is a four-time champ with the Golden State Warriors while Nurkic hasn't even gone past the first round in five tries. In three of those postseason appearances, he got the broom.

It was Green's Dubs who took out the Blazers in four games in 2017 before the New Orleans Pelicans added to Nurkic's misery in 2018. This year, the Minnesota Timberwolves gave him another series shutout.

Jusuf Nurkic wasn't around when Draymond Green and the Warriors sent the Blazers home in four games in the 2019 West finals. Damian Lillard's former teammate in Portland wasn't available for the entire postseason after suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Nurkic is just 3-of-17 playoff games for a 15% winning efficiency, the worst in NBA history for a player with at least 20 postseason games. Green couldn't resist pointing it out and ripped him on IG.

