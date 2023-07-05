Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the exact opposites. The former is the Golden State Warriors’ brash and loud leader, while the latter is the team’s unassuming, quiet and steady anchor in the middle.

Together, they form an unlikely tandem that has helped the Warriors become a dynasty over the last decade.

Green had this to say about his frontline partner on Paul George's podcast (via James Burnes):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There’s nobody that you gonna wanna be in a foxhole with more. … He gonna show up every night. You know what you gonna get every night. He gonna rebound the basketball, he gonna set screens, he gonna put back.

“He is the most professional person, player, you name it, I have ever worked it. Never late. Never give anyone anything something to complain, or be upset about, doesn’t complain about anything. Does his job plus some.

The Golden State Warriors almost decided to let Kevon Looney walk away in free agency heading into the 2022-23 season. Then Warriors GM Bob Myers, who drafted “Loo” in 2015, eventually brought him back with a three-year $22.5 million contract.

If the Dubs weren’t sure of his value, given the bargain contract and hesitation to re-sign him, they should be convinced of his importance now. Looney hasn’t missed a game over the last two seasons and averaged 6.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Kevon Looney showed that his game is still improving. In the Western Conference semi-finals against the LA Lakers, he averaged 6.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. It was almost unreal to see “Loo” dominate the boards when the Lakers had the more athletic and skilled Anthony Davis patrolling the paint.

WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse Most Offensive Rebounds in the Past Year (2022 Playoffs + 2023 Reg Season):



1. KEVON LOONEY - 337

.

.

.

2. Mitchell Robinson - 267

3. Clint Capela - 262

4. Jonas Valanciunas - 258

5. Rudy Gobert - 252



The gap between Looney and 2nd is greater than the gap between 2nd and 18th! Most Offensive Rebounds in the Past Year (2022 Playoffs + 2023 Reg Season):1. KEVON LOONEY - 337...2. Mitchell Robinson - 2673. Clint Capela - 2624. Jonas Valanciunas - 2585. Rudy Gobert - 252The gap between Looney and 2nd is greater than the gap between 2nd and 18th! https://t.co/7fN7fa2Ka3

The Golden State Warriors will always be associated with the booming triples of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Draymond Green’s often fiery display sometimes put him in the limelight. Looney, on the other hand, just goes on with his business of trying to help the Dubs win championships without much fanfare.

Kevon Looney has overcome serious injuries to become a big part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty

In Kevon Looney’s first year with the Golden State Warriors, he played just five games. He had a torn labrum on his right hip before he could make his NBA debut. Months later, a torn left labrum forced him to undergo another surgery.

Over the next three seasons, he became healthier, playing 53, 66 and 80 games respectively during that span. During the 2019-20 season, he saw action only just 20 times due to a right hamstring strain, issues with neuropathy and then soreness in his hips.

Since returning to the lineup during the 2020-21 season, Kevon Looney has been a staple in the Warriors’ roster.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



Played all 82 games for a second straight year

Career year in points, rebounds, assists, steals Kevon Looney.Played all 82 games for a second straight yearCareer year in points, rebounds, assists, steals Kevon Looney.⚡️ Played all 82 games for a second straight year ⚡️ Career year in points, rebounds, assists, steals https://t.co/A5Q7AXZh0o

Looney’s contract for the 2024-25 season is only partially guaranteed. Only $3 million of the $8 million deal is certain to be paid.

How he plays this season could see him more years with the only team he has ever played for in his NBA career.

Also read: What are Kevon Looney's contract details with Golden State Warriors? Salary, duration, and more

Poll : 0 votes