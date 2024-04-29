Draymond Green reignites beef by labeling Suns center 'big softie' after Suns' playoff sweep

One of the most disappointing performances this season was from the Phoenix Suns, and Draymond Green was happy to chime in after they got swept. On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Suns in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Despite the efforts of Devin Booker, as he scored 49 points to try and win, the Wolves were too much. The Suns' "Big 3" failed to deliver, and many fans had a field day making fun of the team's recent failure.

One of the people with a lot to say was the Golden State Warriors big man. Green was all hands as he addressed the Suns' recent loss and had a few words about their starting center, Jusuf Nurkic.

"Unfortunately, that is all, folks," Green said, mocking Nurkic's post when the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention. "... Ironically, the tweet may have spoiled even faster from the 'Big Softie.'

"You gotta be really careful when you're not that successful and you try to take jabs at people. When you don't play a large enough role in your team success, when you can't really affect the outcome of the game, you can go have 20 rebounds and lose a game.

Green had this to say at the end:

"The Big Softie bowed out."

In four games in the postseason, Nurkic averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. His numbers dropped compared to what he was putting up during the regular season. The European big man averaged 10.9 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 1.1 bpg in 76 games.

Although the Warriors didn't reach the playoffs, Green still took the chance to poke fun at what happened to the Suns.

Draymond Green wished the Wolves' coach well

In Game 4 of the Suns-Wolves series, something unexpected happened with the Timberwolves HC Chris Finch. As Mike Conley tried to avoid Devin Booker, he accidentally ran into their head coach. Conley quickly got up and tried to help his coach, but he was on the floor and in pain.

Finch had to be escorted into the locker room as walking was difficult for him. As this happened, Draymond Green posted on X about how he wanted the coach to stay in the game as there was 1:41 left in the fourth quarter. Although, he also wished the coach to recover from his injury.

Later on, it was reported that Finch had suffered from a torn right patellar tendon.

