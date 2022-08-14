"Bring the fam to the crib for dinner after" - Draymond Green responds to former MIP winner's ecstatic reaction on social media as Warriors book Christmas day battle with Grizzlies

Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors won it all last season. They lost six games during their title run, but two of these losses came against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors and the Grizzlies met in the second round of the playoffs, with Golden State winning the series 4-2. In the aftermath of a Twitter battle between the stars of the two teams, they are now scheduled to face each other on Christmas.

As soon as the news about the Christmas schedule came out, Draymond Green and Ja Morant took to Twitter. The Warriors forward even invited his opponent to a dinner after the game.

Draymond Green looking forward to another great battle against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors will not have an NBA Finals matchup next Christmas, instead they'll face the Memephis Grizzlies on December 25, but it doesn't seem like anyone is pissed about it. During their title run, the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets, Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, and finally the Boston Celtics in the finals.

Despite playing against the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors arguably had the hardest series against the Grizzlies. There was apparently a lot of bad blood between the two.

In the end, the Warriors prevailed in six games. Draymond Green was ejected in the first game of the series after a questionable call, which is what started all the drama between the Grizzlies and the Warriors.

The former Defensive Player of the Year waved to Grizzlies fans as he left the game. Furthermore, his teammate Gary Payton II was injured by Dillon Brooks in Game 2, adding fuel to the fire.

Ja Morant played only three games in the series as an injury took him out of action, but he took shots at the Golden State Warriors on his Twitter account. In the end, he praised the Warriors, saying that he was looking forward to a matchup against the Bay Area dynasty.

Memphis Grizzlies are a surging franchise

There is no shame in losing to the eventual NBA champions, especially if the battle was hard-fought, which was certainly the case as Warriors got past Memphis with difficulty in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Grizzlies won 56 games last season and had the second-best record in the entire league, which was a positive surprise for their fans. Their lack of playoff experience was a big reason why they lost to the Warriors, but they could come with a vengeance this season.

Ja Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game last season, winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award. He was also incredible against the Warriors, averaging 38.3 points in three playoff games against the eventual champions.

Morant, along with Jaren Jackson Jr., make the Grizzlies seem like a veritable threat this year.

