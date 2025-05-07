Draymond Green reveals Steph Curry's message before Game 1 exit with hamstring injury

Draymond Green revealed Steph Curry's message to him before his Game 1 exit against the Timberwolves with a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Curry played 12:54 minutes before leaving for the locker room after putting up 13 points on 5 of 9 shots, which gave the Warriors a 10-point lead.
Green said the Warriors initially had no idea if Curry was out and they played thinking he would be back. The Warriors' forward initially believed that because Curry sent him a positive message before leaving the floor.
"I'll be back," Curry told Green.
Nevertheless, the Warriors survived the blow and maintained their lead behind special plays from Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and the role players. Green summed up the situation regarding his and Butler's play with the Batman-Robin-Alfred analogy, saying:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"Robin turned into Batman and Alfred turned into Robin."
Butler was the Robin who turned Batman, while Green referred to himself as Alfred, who donned Robin's hat once Curry left.
Butler finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals, while Green scored 18 points, making four triples. He added eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.