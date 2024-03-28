Draymond Green's alleged NSFW message for ref Ray Acosta amid ejection leaked 

Draymond Green got his 21st career ejection and fourth of the season during the Golden State Warriors-Orlando Magic game. The Warriors forward failed to keep his cool again after running into official Ray Acosta four minutes into the contest after Andrew Wiggins got called for a foul.

Green was in Acosta's face and issued a technical foul as a warning. However, the former Defensive Player of the Year didn't let go of the argument and was shortly issued a second technical, which led to his ejection.

What Green and Acosta said to each other before the ejection is unclear. However, the former's message for the NBA official was seemingly clear after alleged leaked audio suggested the Warriors forward hurled an NSFW abuse after being tossed out.

"P**sy a** ni**ga," Green allegedly said.

An "X" user named LegendZ, who frequently posts such content, was the one to decode Draymond Green's alleged message for Ray Acosta.

Steph Curry seemingly emotional after Draymond Green's ejection

Steph Curry seemed distraught after Draymond Green got ejected. The Warriors were fighting to avoid the lottery with a 37-34 record entering the game against the Magic. They desperately needed the win, and Green's presence was critical for that to happen. He's the connector on both ends for the Warriors again, and there's only a little working out for them without the former All-Star.

Green's ejection on Wednesday severely jeopardized the Warriors' chances of being successful, which Curry seemed to be frustrated about, leading to his uncharacteristically emotional reaction. Here's the video:

However, Curry came through for his team after Green's actions nearly saw the Warriors blow their chance of a second consecutive win against a difficult opponent on the road.

The two-time MVP had 17 points and 10 assists. He missed 12 of his 18 field goals, but Curry came up clutch again, hitting the dagger 3 to seal the win. Curry faced aggressive defensive schemes all night, particularly from Jalen Suggs, who did an excellent job tagging him.

Draymond Green was the piece the Warriors needed the most because of his playmaking and defense against Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. However, the Warriors executed majority of their plays perfectly, even without him to get the win.

The Warriors also missed Jonathan Kuminga, so this was arguably one of their most impressive wins. The Warriors have improved to 38-34 on the season. They are a game ahead of the 36-35 11th-seeded Houston Rockets and two games behind the ninth-placed 40-32 LA Lakers.