"Draymond green’s biggest asset for Golden State": LeBron James applauds close friend's IQ and understanding of "Chain Reaction"

With the Los Angeles Lakers recently eliminated in their playoff matchup with the defending champion Denver Nuggets, LeBron James and JJ Redick just released episode six of 'Mind The Game' on YouTube. In this new content, it was about Draymond Green and how integral he is to the success of the Dubs in recent years.

According to the four-time NBA champion, Green as a screen setter has created a 'chain reaction' that caused his teammates Klay Thompson and Steph Curry to have clearer looks and see their percentages go up.

"That's the Chain Reaction, that’s why you have all these guys that are shooting career higher percentages with these lasers than they ever do with anybody else, because it's the Chain Reaction," said James to Reddick at the 22:30 mark.

Confusing the defense on who to cover has been key in setting a good pick-and-roll play in basketball, and with Draymond Green helping create for the 'Splash Brothers', it makes the Warriors very difficult to defend.

"Draymond green’s biggest asset offensively for Golden State is his ability to get Steph open, Klay open, but then playing the pocket where his asset is 4 on 3, and now his IQ kicks in," LeBron James explains.

LeBron James doesn't see many NBA teams having the right personnel to beat the Golden State Warriors

As LeBron James gives some props to Draymond Green and his role to the Golden State Warriors, the four-time NBA MVP shares that there are not many teams in the league that can defend the San Fransisco-based ball club.

In order to handle the Warriors, there is a high basketball IQ and presence of mind needed to successfully defend the 'Splash Brothers' and Green pick-and-roll. More than the tremendous shooting of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, the pocket passes to the likes of Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga attacking the pocket.

According to LeBron James, big men have to read the screen play that the Warriors are doing in order to make it difficult for the Golden State Warriors to execute on offense. Finding these big men who have the presence of mind and footwork are a rare breed to find in the NBA.

"If you have the personnel, which obviously a lot of teams don't, that's why not many teams have beat Golden State in the playoffs in a playoff series, have the ability to switch," said James.

In just six episodes, the 'Mind the Game' podcast has amassed 571 thousand subscribers on YouTube, giving basketball fans a deeper understanding of the game.