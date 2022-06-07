“Westbrook has never made a teammate better, Draymond Green has made every teammate he’s played with better” - Colin Cowherd says Draymond Green is "Dennis Rodman with skills," cites his importance to the Warriors dynasty

With the Golden State Warriors winning Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green showed how impactful his defense is. Colin Cowherd believes that Green has made every teammate he has played with better.

Making teammates better is something that every NBA player needs to do for a team to have sustained success. Different players make their teammates better in different ways. But every great player finds a way to accomplish that feat.

According to Colin Cowherd, Draymond Green makes every teammate better, while Russell Westbrook does not. Cowherd said:

"Westbrook has never made a teammate better. Draymond Green has made every teammate he's ever played with better.

"Last night he made two field goals, and there's an argument to be made that he totally discombobulated the Celtics offense and Jaylen Brown and was the most valuable player on the floor."

Green's defense on the opposing team's hottest shooter led to a significant change between Game 1 and Game 2. Green did what the Golden State Warriors needed him to do to win, which Cowherd believes is Westbrook's problem. Cowherd said:

"Find me the teammate Westbrook's made better in his career. Isn't that kind of what basketball is: winning and stuff? Like, isn't that why we are playing, or is it just for you to get your triple-double?"

While Russell Westbrook has had a tremendous career statistically, Green has championships, and Westbrook does not have any. Green's contributions to the Warriors dynasty have not been flashy, but they have helped the team succeed.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



Don't undersell Draymond's importance to Golden State...

Green's intimidation and defense have also been on display during their current NBA Finals run.

Draymond Green's defense has been vital during the Warriors' current playoff run

Green's defense has limited every player he has matched up on during the playoffs.

According to Colin Cowherd, Green's defense has been critical for the Warriors dynasty. During the team's current playoff run, Green has done an excellent job proving Cowherd's assessment correct. Green has been one of, if not the best defenders in the NBA.

StatMuse @statmuse Players are shooting 10.3% worse than their normal FG% when guarded by Draymond Green this playoffs.



That’s the biggest FG% difference by any defender with 150+ shots contested this playoffs. Players are shooting 10.3% worse than their normal FG% when guarded by Draymond Green this playoffs.That’s the biggest FG% difference by any defender with 150+ shots contested this playoffs. https://t.co/abrOhgim8R

Green has done the work on the defensive end for a team with plenty of offensive firepower. Limiting another team's best shooter by 10% is an effective way to position a team for success.

While some of Draymond Green's other antics on the floor are questionable, Green has proven effective at defense and intimidation. The traits that make Green great are the same traits that made Dennis Rodman a Hall of Famer.

Dennis Rodman is a better rebounder than Green, but Rodman was not as effective in other aspects. Still, both players have been critical components of their team's dynasties.

Once his career is over, Draymond Green could find himself alongside Dennis Rodman in the basketball Hall of Fame.

