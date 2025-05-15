Draymond Green's online bashing reaches all all-time high after Warriors get knocked out

The Golden State Warriors’ 2024-25 campaign has come to a close, and a large share of the blame from fans is being directed at polarizing forward Draymond Green, who was fined $50,000 just hours before Wednesday’s 121-110 Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that ended their postseason run.

Green’s intensity and competitive fire often cross the line, landing him frequent technicals, flagrant fouls and run-ins with players and officials. After the Game 5 defeat, fans criticized him, especially as he was outplayed by Rudy Gobert, who scored 17 points, grabbed eight boards and missed only one shot.

Many fans resurfaced his confident claim back in February, after the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler, when he declared: “we’re going to win the championship.”

“LIAR!” one X user said.

“Draymond Green is getting exposed. Most overrated player of any generation. Gobert made light work of him,” another said.

“Draymond is anchoring one of the worst defenses I’ve seen in the Kerr era while airballing mid ranges,” another commented.

“Draymond a career journeyman if Steph did not exist,” another added.

Here are a few memes fans shared to roast Draymond Green:

What’s next for Draymond Green and the Warriors?

Golden State’s core is undeniably aging — Draymond Green will be 36, Jimmy Butler 37 and Steph Curry 38 by next season.

These three remain the franchise’s centerpiece stars. After the midseason trade that brought Butler to the Bay, he signed an extension that aligns with the contracts of both Green and Curry, all running through the 2026-27 season.

The team attempted to balance two timelines — their veteran trio alongside younger talents like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski — but the grind of the regular season took a toll.

Both Butler and Curry suffered playoff injuries, with Curry’s proving most costly as he missed Games 2 through 5 in the Western Conference semifinals, leading to their elimination at the hands of Minnesota.

Looking ahead, the West is only going to get more loaded. Projected top pick Cooper Flagg is expected to land with the Dallas Mavericks, and several Western contenders are rumored to be in the hunt for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It remains to be seen how GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. will navigate this pivotal offseason, but at the very least, one thing is clear — the Warriors need a much deeper bench.

