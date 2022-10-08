Jake Paul attempts to lure Draymond Green against a surprise opponent for a bout after the latter's video of smacking Jordan Poole comes out: "Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring"

Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole just got to a whole new level after TMZ got its hands on a video of the whole incident.

The video clearly shows how the two Golden State Warriors stars were into an argument, before Green walked up to Poole – standing in his face. Poole then shoved the forward, which led to Green serving him a punch right into the middle of his face.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

tmz.com/videos/2022-10… TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice tmz.com/videos/2022-10… https://t.co/k02BGsBo8G

While the Warriors will not be happy about the leaked video, professional boxer Jake Paul liked what he saw. Within an instant, Paul took to his Twitter account, rallying to see Green in the boxing ring.

“Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring,” Paul tweeted, following it with a picture of a prospective opponent.

Paul’s suggestion was former NBA player Deron Williams, who made his boxing debut in December last year. Williams spent 12 seasons in the NBA and ultimately retired in 2017 in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform.

Williams was scheduled to have his first bout in 2020, but the pandemic pushed those plans aside. He finally made his debut as a Jake Paul undercard, fighting former NFL player Frank Gore at Amalie Arena in Florida. Williams ended up winning a highly entertaining fight via split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35).

Although this would only be Williams’ second official bout – if Green is interested – it would be a big payday for the guy on the other end.

“Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want?” Jake Paul added another tweet.

It is unlikely that Green will agree to the proposition, given he still has a few years left before his basketball juices run out. But he’s been known to follow his wishes – and if he does, it could open a new career path apart from his podcast and business ventures.

What does the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole mean for the Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a stellar season where they played against the odds and won the NBA title. Both Draymond Green and Jordan Poole added immense value to the team’s success and are necessary pieces for the team to repeat.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry: “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.” Steph Curry: “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.” https://t.co/XqA54JSsuN

Green and Poole have reportedly been at odds before as well, but this is the first time it's escalated to such a situation. Many have insinuated that Poole’s attitude had something to do with Green’s outburst, but Steph Curry put that rumor to bed, saying:

“JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday – make that clear. But that’s also something that we feel like will not derail our season or what we’re trying to do. And that’s with Draymond as a part of it.”

The Warriors started their preseason strong, winning both their matchups against the Washington Wizards at the Japan Games. They have three more preseason games before they start their season against the LA Lakers.

Regarding the issues between Poole and Green, the team is committed to helping them hash it out.

Poll : 0 votes