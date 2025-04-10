Draymond Green's rough performance in Spurs defeat has fans questioning his DPOY credentials

Draymond Green has caught a lot of flak after the Golden State Warriors lost to the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors led by 12 points entering the fourth quarter, only to watch their opposition rally down the stretch to secure a huge upset win.

Former Warrior Harrison Barnes knocked down a 28-footer to secure a 114-111 win on Thursday night and send Steve Kerr's team from No. 4 to No. 7 in the Western Conference.

Notably, as Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic pointed out, the Spurs attacked Draymond Green to get back into the game. This led to harsh reactions on social media, with fans questioning Green's statement about potentially winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"He thinks he’s DPOY too," one fan said with a laughing face emoji.

"Gonna have to podcast extra hard now. The campaign needs to regain momentum," another fan added.

Other fans were far from forgiving, and they didn't mince their words on him:

"DPOY who? Clown," one fan asked.

"DPOY" getting fried by a g league team lmao," another fan said.

"Great. He's a disrespectful fraud," a Knicks fan chimed in.

With this loss, the Warriors no longer control their own destiny, and with two games left, they could end up in the Play-In Tournament.

Draymond Green says he could win DPOY this season

In the latest edition of his podcast, the former Defensive Player of the Year campaigned to win the award again. He stated that the Warriors had a top-ten defense all year long, adding that they had either the best or second-best defense since they traded for Jimmy Butler.

Draymond Green gushed about having a chance to take the award home again at 35 years old, and admitted that it was very important to him:

“To know that—like, ‘Yo, I can really make a push for this thing’ —it’s been extremely motivating. Just going into these games, having that added factor of like, ‘Yo, I really want to accomplish this,’ it’s like I need to lock in and focus on the task at hand. It’s motivated the hell out of me,” Green said.

As of now, Green is the odds-on favorite to win the award, with Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley right behind him. He's currently averaging 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, and he has a defensive box plus-minus of 2.7.

Draymond Green is one of the most versatile defenders in NBA history, and while he didn't look good in the pivotal loss to the Spurs, he's made a living out of guarding one through five and locking down some of the best scorers in the game.

He's made eight All-Defensive teams, led the league in steals once, and has been a frontrunner for DPOY multiple times in his career.

