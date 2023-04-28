Draymond Green is leading the Warriors defensively on another playoff run, leading the Sacramento Kings 3-2 in the first round. Green has played a total of 758 games in the regular season and 149 games in the playoffs. He is a 4-time NBA champion and won the Defensive Player of the year award in the 2016-17 season.

Green is often subjected to criticism for his aggression on the court, with some even calling him dirty for his style of play. However, he has proved everyone why he is considered the greatest and most versatile defender in NBA history.

Charlie @PlayoffDray Draymond Green Defensive Highlights! (Game 5) Draymond Green Defensive Highlights! (Game 5) 🔒 https://t.co/GwvHuvwZrA

Apart from his genius defensive mindset, Green has often shown up in big games with is offensive firepower. He only has three 30-point games in his career, but was fired up when he was needed the most by his team.

Green's shooting efficiency in Game 5 against the Sacramento Kings was pivotal in the Warriors clinching a win on the road and currently leading the series at 3-2. He poured in 21 points, shooting 8-10 along with seven assists and four steals.

It was his first 20-point game since Christmas of 2019. Last night, Draymond Green scored 21 PTS (8-10 FGM) in Warriors Game 5 road winIt was his first 20-point game since Christmas of 2019. Last night, Draymond Green scored 21 PTS (8-10 FGM) in Warriors Game 5 road win 👏It was his first 20-point game since Christmas of 2019. https://t.co/yiQ9Zh2C7Q

The five highest scoring games in Draymond Green's career

37 points - Game 3 Western Conference Semifinals (Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trailblazers)

With Stephen Curry still out with an MCL sprain, Draymond poured in a career-high in points with 37 along with nine rebounds and eight assists (a near triple-double). Green shot lights-out from 3-point range, going 8-12 from beyond the arc. His performance was in vain as the Portland Trailblazers beat the Warriors, 120-108, although the Warriors went on to win the series, 4-1.

𝐇 𝐨 𝐨 𝐩 𝐕 𝐞 𝐧 𝐮 𝐞 @KGsGOAT Draymond Green in the 2016 2nd Round while Curry was out with injury:



• 25.7 PPG

• 12.0 RPG

• 8.7 APG

• 1.0 SPG

• 2.7 BPG

• 45.5% From 3 (7.3 Attempts)

• 59.0 TS%

• Led GSW to a 2-1 Lead over Portland



Destroyed every narrative about his game being reliant on Steph. Draymond Green in the 2016 2nd Round while Curry was out with injury:• 25.7 PPG• 12.0 RPG• 8.7 APG• 1.0 SPG• 2.7 BPG• 45.5% From 3 (7.3 Attempts)• 59.0 TS%• Led GSW to a 2-1 Lead over PortlandDestroyed every narrative about his game being reliant on Steph. https://t.co/Vt7SRb2ADK

32 points - Game 7 NBA Finals (Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers)

An unforgettable memory for the Warriors and their fans. Leading 3-1 in the NBA Finals at one stage and going on to lose the series in Game 7 is no fun ride for any team. Draymond gave it his all on both ends of the floor, shooting 11-15 from the field and 6-8 from beyond the arc along with 15 rebounds and nine assists.

WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse Throwback to when Draymond Green arguably had a Perfect Game in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals



32 Points

15 Rebounds

9 Assists

2 Steals

73/75/100



The Best Offensive and Defensive Player on the floor while sharing the court with LeBron James and Steph Curry. Insane Throwback to when Draymond Green arguably had a Perfect Game in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals32 Points15 Rebounds9 Assists2 Steals73/75/100The Best Offensive and Defensive Player on the floor while sharing the court with LeBron James and Steph Curry. Insane https://t.co/lLecoqSrdW

31 points - Regular Season Game 12/6/2014 (Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls)

The Warriors, leading the standings 16-2, were heading on the road to face the Chicago Bulls. Draymond poured in a game-high 31 points, while Curry had an off-night from the field, shooting just 5-14 from the field. Green also chipped in with seven rebounds, three assists, four steals, three blocks and an all-round impressive performance. The Warriors won the game, 112-102.

29 points - Regular Season Game 1/2/2016 (Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets)

Draymond scored a game-high 29 points in an OT victory against the Denver Nuggets, extending their season record to 31-2. Green lodged a triple-double to steer the Warriors to an OT victory. He grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out 14 assists along with four steals and one block.

28 points - Game 2 NBA Finals 2016 (Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers)

Green led the Warriors in scoring with 28 points in a blowout victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller In Game 2 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Draymond Green scored 28 points on 11-for-20 overall and 5-for-8 from deep. He’s only 29 years old and I think he’s very capable of averaging 14-16 points per game next year while shooting in the mid 40s In Game 2 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Draymond Green scored 28 points on 11-for-20 overall and 5-for-8 from deep. He’s only 29 years old and I think he’s very capable of averaging 14-16 points per game next year while shooting in the mid 40s https://t.co/4WgT14uhTo

The Warriors won the game on the back of Green's heroics on the offensive and defensive end.

