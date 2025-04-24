Draymond Green was the subject of a recent video, originally posted on April 8 on Instagram by a fan named bandito.877.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The 63-second video edit, in part, features a compilation of some of Draymond’s lowlights, which included punching out then-teammate Jordan Poole, curb-stomping Kings big man Domantas Sabonis in the chest, choking Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and slugging Suns big man Josef Nurkic in the face.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video is rather popular, amassing over 215,000 likes on Instagram, and amongst those likes is one from Green’s teammate, rookie center Quinten Post.The 7-foot-0 Dutch was taken out of Boston College with the 22nd pick in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2024 NBA draft.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Typically, second-round NBA draft picks, especially those in the 50s, carry low expectations. However, early on, Post quickly impressed Green, who saw potential in the big man. Noting his shooting, defensive ability and toughness, Green gave the rookie his stamp of approval in a conversation with Warriors team owner Joe Lacob :

“I’m telling you this kid can really’ help us. He shoots the ball well, extremely well. He’s a good position defender and he ain’t soft at all. I know Joe was looking at me like I was crazy. During the year I told he [Post] was gonna have an impact and he was in the G league”

Ad

Post concluded his rookie regular season with per-game averages of 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 42 appearances with 14 starts.

Draymond Green and his impact on both sides of the ball

Draymond Green's sports career playoff per-game averages 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds , 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks. His best playoff run came in the 2015-16 season, where he averaged 15.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals.

Ad

In the Warriors' 95-85 Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets, Green posted 4 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a block.

However, his impact goes beyond the box score. Green has long shown the ability to serve as both an initiator and facilitator of the Golden State offenses, including shooters and cutters with his passing ability.

Here are examples of Green initiating the Golden State offense:

Ad

Green, an eight-time All-Defensive Team performer, acts as the Warriors' defensive quarterback.

He was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Month for March, contributing to the Warriors pacing the league with 9.9 steals and forcing 16.7 turnovers per game That same month, Golden State posted a 09.7 defensive rating, which was the second-best in the Western Conference, Green, who was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17 and is a finalist for the award again this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Brandon King Brandon King is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in studio art. His education played a role in his becoming a basketball writer as Brandon wanted to get into sneaker design. As basketball and sneakers have an unbreakable link, that combined his fandom of both areas and made for a natural fit.



Brandon has over 7 years of experience at sneakershoptalk.com. and has also covered the game at HHBCU Sports. He has conducted interviews with athletes, coaches and members of athletic and conference administration.



Kareem Abdul Jabbar was his first favorite player and as he was on his way out of the league, Brandon became mesmerized by all the things he could do on the court. Brandon's all-time favorite player was Michael Jordan, and he has been a Bulls fan ever since that era.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Brandon likes lifting weights, spending time with family, writing about sneakers and playing basketball. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.