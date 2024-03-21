Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee comically lauds hubby's game despite scuffle vs Grizzlies

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee focused on the funny side of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center on Wednesday.

The matchup wasn't without drama as Green and Grizzlies power forward Santi Aldama got into it before Desmond Bane took a more heated approach. That, though, didn't deter Renee from having a laugh and cheering for her superstar husband.

Taking to her stories on Instagram, Renee captioned her stories:

"Before tip-off A win A double-double w/cheese lmao"

Draymond Green got into a scuffle with Desmond Bane during the Warriors vs Grizzlies matchup

It started when Aldama and Green exchanged some pushing on the floor, which saw Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins get into a heated conversation with the referees on the sidelines.

Bane intervened soon after and more shoving ensued. Benches from both teams emptied onto the court and the incident ended with double tech fouls.

In what came as a show of sportsmanship later, both players dapped it up after the game. This season, Draymond Green served a 16-game suspension earlier after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. It remains to be seen whether Green or Bane receives any disciplinry action from the league.

"They were trying to get me thrown out": Draymond Green on his altercation with Grizzlies

Following the Warriors win, Draymond Green addressed the incident and according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the veteran said that he was grabbed.

"I got grabbed and snatched my arm away and got a tech … it kind of woke our team up. We got going from there and never looked back, so shout out to them. Maybe they were trying to get me thrown out, but it worked against them.”

Safe to say that the incident woke up the Warriors, as they trounced the Grizzlies 137-116, with Jonathan Kuminga leading the way.

He and Andrew Wiggins propped up 22 and 26 points respectively on an evening where Steph Curry was rather quiet. Draymond Green ended with 10 points and 12 rebounds, as the win saw the Warriors improve to 36-32 and are one win below the LA Lakers.

The Warriors are on course to play the play-in tournament that will likely involve the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks as well. Only time will tell if they can bag a playoff spot.