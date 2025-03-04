Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee and ex-Lakers forward's partner gush over Halle Berry's sparkling silver look from Oscars

Halle Berry stunned Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee and ex-Lakers forward Taurean Prince's partner Hanah Usman with her outfit for the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday. Berry wore a silver gown made with 7,000 mirrored crystals. She shared her stunning outfit on Instagram and drew a reaction from Renee.

Hazel Renee's reaction to Halle Berry's outfit (image credit: instagram/halleberry)

Usman also reacted to Berry's ensemble.

Hanah Usman's reaction to Halle Berry's look for the Oscars (image credit: instagram/hanah.usman)

“He’s a calamity”: Fans react after Draymond Green picks up flagrant 1 foul against Charlotte Hornets

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors moved up to sixth in the Western Conference after their 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Stephen Curry led the charge, recording 21 points, 10 assists and three rebounds. Green also had a solid outing, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

While Green played well, he was called for a flagrant foul (type 1) after an incident with Tidjane Salaun in the third quarter. He also picked up a technical foul after arguing about the call with the referee. Fans were not happy about Green’s conduct and shared some interesting reactions.

“Bro gets away with B's every game how doesn't he get ejected for this smh,” one fan said.

“They should have traded him as he’s a calamity to this team,” another fan said.

Some were upset with the referee’s call and argued against it.

“This is very unfair to the Warriors. A few days ago, LeBron James had a Mavericks player absent from the game, but he only committed a regular foul,” one fan wrote.

“The technical foul is understandable but the Flagrant 1 is just absolute bullsh***,” another fan said.

It was Green’s 12th technical foul of the season and is four away from getting a one-game suspension. Warriors fans will be hoping that he manages to keep his temper in check and doesn’t pick up any more technical fouls as the team heads into a crucial stretch ahead of the playoffs.

