Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee hails him as “master at work” after DPOY finalist nomination 

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, hailed the Warriors forward as a "master" after his nomination as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. Green entered the conversation in the final month of the season. He will compete for his second DPOY award against Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels.

Green's Warriors were the seventh-best defensive team with a 111.0 rating and the best since the trade deadline with a 109.3 rating. He had a 108.8 defensive rating, the second-best among starters with at least 60+ games. Green averaged 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 4.0 deflections per contest.

He was the key architect of the Warriors' defense, playing at the five for the majority of the games when Butler joined. His wife, Hazel, who has keenly watched the Warriors this season, has seen Green impact the game at an elite level. She took to Instagram, saying:

"A master at work✨"

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee's IG story

At 6-foot-7, aged 35, Draymond Green has taken the toughest assignments on a nightly basis defensively. He's spent majority of his minutes on Ivica Zubac, Alperen Sengun, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zion Williamson, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, among others. He's limited most, if not all, players to less than 41.0% shooting as their primary defender.

Odds have Green at the top with a -160 money line and Mobley No. 2 with a +130 money line as of Apr. 18. It will be a choice for the voters to either prioritize team standings or individual impact to pick their preferred Defensive Player of the Year winner.

