Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee impressed with Warriors forward's "IQ" as mic'd up footage vs Mavs goes viral

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, was hyped after the Warriors forward's mic'd video against former teammate Klay Thompson and the Mavericks went viral. Draymond was highly active on both ends of the court. While being mic'd up, his IQ was on display for fans to understand what he brings to the court.

That impressed his wife Hazel, who hailed his contribution in that contest. She shared the viral post on Draymond on Instagram (@lovehazelrenee), captioning it:

"A real IQ menace on that court"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee hypes him up

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Draymond Green was locked in during the game, ready to welcome his old co-star in a highly tense and emotional game. The former Defensive Player of the Year called out plays and told his teammates what to do based on his observations during the game.

Trending

Draymond also tried to play the mental game with the Mavericks by taunting them a couple of times. Klay Thompson and Luka Doncic were at the receiving end of it twice. Draymond yelled in Thompson's ear after hitting a 3 over him early in the contest and repeated that when Curry hit one late, but that time, he yelled in Doncic's ear.

The veteran star's high IQ makes him an integral part of the Warriors system as one of their primary ball-handlers, floor generals, and playmakers on both ends.

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee had glowing reaction to Warriors forward's praise from Steve Kerr

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, was seemingly in agreement with Warriors coach Steve Kerr's opinion on the veteran forward. After putting up one of his best defensive performances against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 30 in a 104-89 win, Kerr hailed Draymond as one of the best defenders in the world.

Draymond's wife, Hazel, reposted Kerr's quote from the Warriors' Instagram page and captioned it:

"1 of 1"

Draymond had 14 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and five blocks in that game. He shot 5 of 11, including 3 of 5 from distance. Draymond was the primary defender against the Pelicans' best player, Zion Williamson.

Draymond held the All-Star forward to only 12 points on 5 of 20 shooting. The Warriors played that game without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, making Draymond's efforts on both ends critical to the outcome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.