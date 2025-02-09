Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee makes feelings clear on Warriors' 49-point turnaround win in Jimmy Butler debut 

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, was elated after the Golden State Warriors completed a 49-point turnaround in Jimmy Butler's franchise debut on Saturday against the Bulls. The Warriors trailed by 24 points with eight minutes left in the third quarter, seemingly in position to lose their third straight game.

However, a staggering effort in the second half from the team's new star duo, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, ensured the Warriors didn't suffer an upset on the road. Curry tallied 24 points while Butler had 17 in the final two quarters as the two inspired the team to a 132-111 win against all odds.

Curry finished the night with 34 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Butler had 25 points and four assists on 7 of 12 shots, including 11 of 13 from the free throw line. Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, who was at the game, took to Instagram to make her feelings known about the Warriors' win, saying:

"A win is a win is a win much needed"

It was indeed a much-needed win for the Warriors, who would have slumped to a 25-27 record if not for Curry and Butler's second-half blitz. The Warriors are in a marathon to make it to the play-in tournament the rest of the way, as they are 11th in the West.

Now at .500, the Warriors are tied with the Kings and Suns for the ninth-best record (26-26) but are behind after losing the tie-breaker advantage. Golden State is only 3.5 games behind the sixth seed and 1.5 games behind the eighth spot in the conference.

Steve Kerr, Draymond Green share thoughts on Jimmy Butler's Warriors debut

Much has been made of Jimmy Butler's blockbuster addition to the Warriors. There have been a variety of doubts regarding his on-court fit in Steve Kerr's system to tandem with Steph Curry and potential chances of a locker room dust-up with another hard-nosed leader in Draymond Green.

However, after dealing with significant off-court issues for the better part of the season, both Butler and the Warriors seem adamant about playing winning basketball. On Saturday, the Warriors showed why they required Butler. Steve Kerr and Draymond Green also shared their thoughts.

"That’s the key to me," Kerr told reporters (via Warriors' beat Anthony Slater).

"It’s the swagger he gives us. He gives confidence to the rest of the group, including Steph and Draymond … This is the whole point of the deal, to inject that confidence and presence Jimmy brings."

Meanwhile, Draymond doubled down on Kerr's swagger comment, saying Butler "1,000,000%" adds the "swagger" element to the Warriors with his presence.

Jimmy Butler is a clear upgrade over Andrew Wiggins, who was a solid two-way player for the Warriors. However, he wasn't someone the opposing defense respected as much as the Warriors' new star. Butler brings that pedigree as a former No. 1 option on the 2020 and 2023 Miami Heat teams that made a finals trip on his back.

