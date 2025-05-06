Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee pens heartfelt message for Warriors' $37,756,096 Game 7 hero

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are advancing to the second round of the playoffs after overcoming a highly physical Houston Rockets squad. With their season on the line, the Warriors' veterans led the charge as Golden State secured the 103-89 victory.

Among the stars that came up big in Game 7, one shone brighter than all the others: Buddy Hield, who had a shooting performance for the ages. Green's wife Hazel Renee, a steady supporter of the team through the years, gave Hield his flowes in an Instagram story on Monday:

"Buddy clocked in for work for Game 7," Renee wrote in the story's caption.

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee gives props to Buddy Hield. Credit: Renee/IG

Renee and the rest of the Warriors fanbase were delighted to see Hield go off for 33 points in the do-or-die game at Toyota Center. Heading into Game 7, the Bahamian guard — who is currently on a four-year, $37,756,096 contract as per Spotrac — had averaged 7.2 points per outing in the series, with his best scoring performance coming in Game 3 (17 points).

More impressively, Hield made nine three-pointers in this game, tying Donte DiVincenzo's record for most threes in a playoff contest. Thanks in large part to Hield's hot shooting, Golden State shot 41.9% in this winner-take-all game. On the other end, they held Houston to just 33.3% (6-for-18) from beyond the arc.

While it's unlikely that Hield will go 9-for-11 again in the near future, the Warriors are counting on his consistent scoring as they head into a tough series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Draymond Green trolls Houston Rockets forward after Game 7 win: "Spoiled milk"

While Green's wife had kind words to say for Hield after Game 7, Green himself went on X to troll one of his playoff opponents in the recently concluded series.

On Monday, Green resurfaced a year-old clip of Rockets forward Tari Eason taunting the Warriors. The former Defensive Player of the Year added insult to injury in his caption:

Clearly, Green thought that Eason's taunt aged like milk after the Rockets ended up getting eliminated by the Warriors this past weekend.

