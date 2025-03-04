Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee reacts in 1 word to 4x NBA champ's double-double outing for Warriors against Hornets

Draymond Green's play has been up and down this season, but after his fifth double-double of the season, he received support from his wife. Actress Hazel Renee applauded her husband's efforts in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Ad

On an Instagram story she posted on Tuesday, Renee kept it short and sweet when describing her husband's performance in Monday's game against Charlotte.

"PERIODT!!!" Renee wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Renee only had one word for her husband after one of his best games of the season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Draymond Green put up 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Warriors' 119-101 win over the Hornets, the team's eighth win in their last 10 games.

Ad

Trending

Green is one of the veteran leaders for the Warriors, alongside Steph Curry and new teammate Jimmy Butler. He has been married to Hazel Renee for almost two years, and they have three kids together.

Renee has been a consistent supporter of Green ever since the two got together. She has backed up her husband through the good and the bad throughout his career, including last season when Green considered retirement after being suspended for fighting multiple players.

Ad

Draymond Green's play has helped the Warriors enter the thick of the Western Conference playoff race

Draymond Green has been one of the catalysts for the Golden State Warriors as the team looks to make another run at a title. It would be their fifth in the last decade, securing their place among the best dynasties ever.

Ad

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, he and Green have boosted the Warriors' defensive play, guiding the team to the sixth spot in the Western Conference.

The Warriors are in action on Tuesday, traveling to Madison Square Garden to take on Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. The Warriors will hope that Draymond Green and Co. can continue their stellar play to put some distance between them and the seventh seed in the West before the playoffs begin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback