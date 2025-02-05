Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee reacts as Warriors star marks comeback with clutch performance 

After being sidelined for two weeks, Draymond Green returned to the lineup during the Golden State Warriors' Monday night game against the Orlando Magic. Fans warmly welcomed him back at Chase Center, including his wife, Hazel Renee.

Moments after the Warriors won the final game of their nearly two-week homestand, 104-99, Renee posted an Instagram story. In it, she praised her husband for helping his team secure a victory in his first game back from injury.

“Guess Who’s Bizzaaackk?!? And a winnnnnn,” Renee captioned her story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: Instagram (@lovehazelrenee)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Draymond Green was not placed on a minutes restriction, as Steve Kerr allowed him ample playing time. In those 28:56 minutes, the forward totaled four points, five assists and seven rebounds while finishing the night with a box plus-minus of +9.

Trending

At no point during the contest did "Dray" show any signs of pain from his calf injuries. This is great news for Warriors fans, as it suggests that Green will be fully fit for the upcoming seven-game road trip.

What injury did Draymond Green suffer?

During the Warriors’ Jan. 18 clash against the Washington Wizards, Green left the game merely three minutes after tip-off with a left calf injury. MRI results confirmed that the four-time champ suffered a “mild calf strain”.

Expand Tweet

However, after yesterday night’s clash against the Orlando Magic, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year revealed that he had sustained a small tear in his left calf.

“I had a little small tear in my calf, and so I was just rehabbing it. The first few days, it was really sore. And then after that, gradually got better,” Green said.

Expand Tweet

During Draymond Green's seven-game absence, the Warriors struggled with consistency, suffering losses to the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. However, they managed to secure an impressive victory against the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Green back in the lineup, Steve Kerr hopes his team can build momentum and string together multiple wins to climb the standings. Currently, the Warriors hold the 10th spot in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record, trailing the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers by three games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.