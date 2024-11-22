Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee reveals daughter's adorable request: "To see papa play" 

Hazel Reene took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share an image of her daughter and husband Draymond Green. Posting a story of the father-daughter duo at a Warriors game, the actress and singer revealed an adorable request from her daughter.

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, and Hazel shared how her daughter asked to go see her father play at the Chase Center. Sharing a glimpse of their courtside interaction, Reene posted the picture with a short note:

"On a rainy cold night sis said I need to go to the game to see my Papa play...She picks this jersey everytime."

Draymond Green and daughter Cash at a Warriors game

This sweet request was fulfilled, as Cash was photographed in a Draymond Warriors jersey with her father, who was all smiles as he interacted with her.

Draymond and Hazel have been in a relationship since 2018. They got engaged in 2019 before welcoming their first child in 2020. They married in August 2022 in an intimate ceremony at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

They welcomed another daughter in 2023 and are now parents of two.

Hazel Renee considers Draymond Green one of the best defenders in the NBA

After the Golden State Warriors' 104-89 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 30, coach Steve Kerr praised Draymond Green, calling him "one of the best defenders."

Hazel Reene reposted the quote on her story and expressed her full support of her husband by doubling down on that sentiment. The actress and singer wrote a note while sharing the quote, stating how she considers her spouse one of the best defenders in the NBA:

"1 of 1," Hazel responded, adding a shrugging emoji at the end.

The couple has always been very supportive of one another, dating back to their college days. Both Green and Reene attended Michigan State University, where they were in the same theater class.

Both were athletes, with Hazel on the athletic team and Green leading the basketball team.

