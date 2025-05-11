Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee sends thinly-veiled message to his haters

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, sent a thinly veiled message to his haters after Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ loss in Game 2, Green went on a rant explaining that the agenda against him is ridiculous. He said:

Ad

“I’m not an angry black man…I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do…the agenda of trying to make me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green often faces much criticism because of his on-court antics. However, over the years, a narrative has been spun suggesting that Green is an angry black man. More and more people have begun to voice this opinion ever since his infamous altercation with Jordan Poole in 2022.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tired of the hate her husband gets, Hazel Renee posted a picture while attending Game 3 and wrote a message for his haters:

“SAY THIS SAY THAT BUT SAY THEM ACCOLADES TOO 😁😁🤭,” Renee wrote.

Ad

“Goo Baby Gooo @money23green 💙.”

Hazel Renee’s message to Draymond Green’s haters.

The Warriors lost Game 3, 102-97, despite stellar performances from Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga, who combined for 63 points. Draymond Green spent 29 minutes on the court before fouling out of the game. He finished his night with two points, two rebounds and four assists.

Ad

While doing so, he became only the 15th player in NBA history to record 1,000 career playoff assists. Say what you will about Draymond Green, his skill and IQ on the court are undeniable.

Draymond Green has struggled in the Western Conference semifinals this year

Green was key for the Warriors during their first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets. However, he has failed to have the same impact in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. So far, he is recording 9.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds through the first three games.

Ad

Green is shooting 37% and is committing 3.7 turnovers per game. With Steph Curry out, the Warriors need Green’s efficiency, but he has largely failed to provide it, fouling out after just 29 minutes in Game 3.

Unless he takes things up a notch, the Dubs might not survive long enough for Curry to recover. Green and Co. will take the court for Game 4 against the Timberwolves on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More