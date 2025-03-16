Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee shouts out Steve Kerr for Warriors' monumental week, including coaching milestone

Since Jimmy Butler's addition, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have been in the midst of the Western Conference playoff race. The Warriors sit as the sixth seed in the West with a 39-28 record.

They are also on a seven-game winning streak, capped off by their 97-94 win Saturday night against the New York Knicks. The win also propelled Kerr into Warriors history, making him the winningest coach in the franchise's history.

Warriors forward Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee was at the game to watch her husband's team get the win. She also gave a special shoutout to the previously mentioned Kerr in an Instagram story she posted:

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee posted this story to her Instagram account congratulating Kerr on his accomplishment

"Last 2 weeks been a lot of record breaking for the Warriors. Congrats Coach Kerr"

The Warriors, as mentioned, have now won seven straight games and find themselves fully in the mix for playoff seeding in the Western Conference. A big reason for the Warriors' newfound success is the trade deadline acquisition of Jimmy Butler, who has seen the team reach new heights after his addition.

The Warriors have a record of 14-1 in Butler's 15 games, making them one of the hottest teams in basketball. Steve Kerr has his guys playing the best they have all season at the right time as we creep closer to the playoffs, where the Warriors will look to make a deep run and attempt to win it all.

Wilhelmina Attles, widow of late Al Attles, presents Steve Kerr with a game ball for breaking her husband's coaching record

Steve Kerr officially became the winningest coach in Golden State Warriors history after his team defeated the New York Knicks 97-94. The win propelled Kerr over the former winningest coach in franchise history, Al Attles.

Attles' widow, Wilhelmina Attles, was in attendance for the game and presented Coach Kerr with the game ball afterwards in honour of his accomplishment:

The win over the Knicks moved Kerr to an all-time coaching record of 558-302 with the Warriors, surpassing Al Attles, who carried a record of 557-518 over 1,075 games coaching the Warriors.

Kerr now adds this record to his resume, along with four NBA Championships he won as a coach, the 2016 Coach of the Year award, and two Olympic gold medals as coach of the United States Men's Basketball team.

Kerr has shown no signs of slowing down or retiring anytime soon, so he'll likely only increase his lead on any future competitors. Although as of right now, Steve Kerr lays claim to the title of most coaching wins in Warriors franchise history.

