Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee wins hearts with passionate tribute to Warriors star: "My Love My Love"

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, shared a heartfelt message to her husband on social media. On March 4, Green turned 35 years old. He celebrated his birthday with his wife, friends and teammates from the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

While Draymond Green's birthday was a little over two weeks ago from the time of this writing, Hazel Renee couldn't help but still pay tribute to her husband and his special day.

Renee wrote a long message for her husband on Instagram alongside a few uploaded photos of the spouses and their friends together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My Love My Love….I Was Actually Able To Pull Off A Surprise For You🥹 The Most Generous, Kind, And Quiet Storm Soul. We Try To Live Intentional And Free Like Everyday Is A Birthday Because Every Day Is Truly A Gift And Not In A Frivolous Way Just That We Are So Grateful To God To Be Alive," Renee wrote.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"May You Have The Most Amazing 35th Trip Around The Sun Amor! The Best Is Yet To Come! I Love Bringing And Seeing THIS Joy That You’re Soooo Deserving Of! Happy Birthday (Draymond Green) I Love You Deep❤️," Renee continued.

Ad

Draymond Green hits new "Nightmare" celebration

Draymond Green opened up about the times that he copied his teammate Steph Curry's celebration. NBA players are known to have signature celebrations. Curry happens to be one of them as he owns the "Night-Night" celebration. He usually tilts and lays his head on top of his hands, signifying that it's game over for his opponents.

Draymond attempted to replicate Curry's celebration on multiple occasions. However, his version is a little bit different. The Golden State Warriors veteran is known for his aggressiveness on the court, even with his celebrations.

Ad

Speaking about his "Nightmare" celebration against the New York Knicks earlier this month, Green said:

"Here's what I will say. Everything I do, I do aggressively," Green said on his podcast. "Steph (Curry) gave me notes after that one... it was aggressive as hell."

Expand Tweet

Green acknowledged how overzealous he can be with his actions. As a result, Curry and the rest of his Warriors teammates called his version the "Nightmare" celebration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.