Draymond Green says beef with Inside the NBA expert Charles Barkley is still alive

The world wants two of the greatest power forwards to ever play in the NBA to come to terms, but the two parties involved simply don't look to be in the mood for it.

Draymond Green has recently been roped in by TNT to feature in their pre- and post-game coverage of the remaining NBA season on a show called 'The Arena'.

He is due to feature on this NBA show, which premieres today with arch-nemesis Charles Barkley. The show will be hosted by Cari Champion, while Dwyane Wade will be the third expert on their panel. One would think that for a working relationship to exist, there needs to be no animosity between coworkers, but apparently Draymond Green's opinion is different.

Draymond Green says he's not squashing any beef with his new co-worker Charles Barkley



"He's not a friend of mine. He's not someone whose opinion matters to me. So there is not a need to hash anything out."



(Via USA Today)

A winner of the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award and a 3-time NBA All-Star, in addition to being a 3-time NBA champion, Draymond Green has been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors' success in the past 6 seasons. But he hasn't always had the most likeable character, which was probably what prompted Barkley to start off the feud with this statement in 2018:

I just want somebody to punch him in the face.”

Draymond, who's had the reputation of being one of the NBA's biggest loudmouths, obviously wasn't going to sit quiet after listening to this. His response was:

The fact of the matter is — if you feel that strongly about something then punch me in my face when you see me. If you’re not gonna punch in my face when you see me then shut up.”

Later that same postseason, it seemed that the beef had come to a head when the duo faced each other following the Warriors' win in game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

The duo appeared to be at peace with each other and even shook hands after the show. But beginning this season, Barkley has been after the blood of the 3-time NBA champion, ribbing him about his 'triple-single' average - an insult that he earlier used only on Lonzo Ball.

Draymond responded seethingly with:

Barkley should stop before I take his job though. Because I can do that job on Inside the NBA too. He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified, no rings. Can’t sit at this table.”

Whether the two NBA legends are able to patch things up together on the studio or not remains to be seen, but you'd rather not bet on it.

