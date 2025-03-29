Draymond Green says he was bothered by fans accusing him of domestic violence and questioning his character

Draymond Green has carried a reputation as one of the more intense players the NBA has to offer, and his personality was a huge reason why the Golden State Warriors dynasty existed.

Ad

But public perception of him has not been the kindest. He is likely a future Hall of Famer and one of the more unorthodox defenders in the game's history. He has, however, been described as a dirty player and accused of trying to hurt opposition players both physically and verbally.

At points last season, he was also accused by fans of domestic violence against his wife, Hazel Renee.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an appearance on the "Dubs Talk" podcast released Friday, Draymond Green spoke about his experiences last season with NBC Sports writer Monte Poole. He said that while he was dealing with his suspensions and considering retirement, he was in a rough spot in his career and his life.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I couldn't play the game that I love. I couldn't play the game the way that I love," said Green about what he went through. "And by the way, ‘He's beating his wife at home. He's beating his kids because look what he does on a basketball court.’

"That's crazy ... to have to live through that. But then, for my family to also have to live through that, that was kind of rock bottom for me. Like my wife opening her Instagram and [seeing] ‘I'm so sorry’ [comments]. ‘I know you're getting beaten at home.’ Beaten?"

Ad

Draymond Green has rebounded from a down year last season and is a solid contributor to a Golden State Warriors team that expects to make the postseason. But his road back has been a long one, including multiple fights and time away from the game that had him debating whether or not he should end his career.

Draymond Green considered an early retirement last season

Draymond Green has enjoyed a successful career alongside Steph Curry and co. as the Warriors have won four of the last 10 NBA titles, but his 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons were full of conflict and drama. He punched former Warriors guard Jordan Poole prior to the start of the 2022 season and found himself in multiple fights last year with both Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkic.

Ad

Green was suspended by the Adam Silver and the NBA indefinitely after his conflict with Nurkic and during that time, Green heavily considered retirement. He shared that on his podcast in January 2024 and revealed that Commissioner Silver talked him out of it.

"I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me ... This is too much,' ” Green said. “ 'It's all becoming too much for me – and I'm going to retire.' And Adam said, 'You're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that.'

Green has improved by leaps and bounds in the past two years and appears refocused and poised for the playoffs. Green has stated that he believes Golden State can win the championship since Jimmy Butler became a member of the Warriors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.