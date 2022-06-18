"Debate wit yo Mama! Been popping up next to the Black Cat a lot lately" - Draymond Green sends in hilarious reaction after Twitter account compares him to Michael Jordan

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never been afraid to make his voice heard. Green has become one of the top trash talkers in the entire NBA throughout his career.

Not only does Green let his play on the court do the talking, he also lets opposing teams and fan bases know about it.

It seems as if Green isn't himself unless he's playing the game with passion and contagious energy. It's something that's made him such a special weapon, especially for the Golden State Warriors.

While it might not receive the warmest of welcomes when it comes to other fan bases, Draymond has built a resume to back it up.

After a close-out win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Green has found his resume getting that much more impressive. Green took to social media to respond to a tweet that compared Green and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

They are the only players with "3 championships, 3 All-Stars and a Defensive Player of the Year."

Draymond Green adds another NBA Championship to his resume

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green 2022 NBA Finals - Game 6

It's been a remarkable journey back for Green and the Golden State Warriors. After winning three championships, Golden State faced numerous injuries over the last few seasons. Players such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and even Green were forced to miss extended periods of time while sidelined.

While Green hasn't put up the biggest points per game numbers over his career, he's become one of the most versatile players in the league.

Now back on top, Green and the Warriors will look to make their championship run the beginning of another potential dynasty.

The trio of stars found their groove again. The Warriors also possess an impressive amount of young talent, so another dynastic run is not out of the question.

For now, Green won't hide from any potential opportunity to let his doubters know that his team is back on top. Draymond averaged 6.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists during the NBA Finals.

