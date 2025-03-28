Draymond Green shares Steph Curry's injury status ahead of Warriors game against Pelicans

Last week, when Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced the Toronto Raptors, the four-time NBA champion went down hard during a layup attempt.

After colliding with Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo in the air, Curry fell directly to the ground, leading to a pelvic contusion. Although he avoided structural damage and was merely banged up by the situation, the two-time MVP missed two straight games.

Fortunately for Golden State fans, on Friday's installment of "The Draymond Green Show," which appeared to be recorded on Thursday, the veteran forward provided an optimistic update on the franchise's star.

Green said Curry practiced ahead of tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Full practice, we actually got up and down, we played a little bit, so he did that which was great to see," Green said. "Hit a couple threes right out the gate that was beautiful to see, and then he got a full workout in after, and at one point I watched him make like 27 in a row from the right wing.

"So hopefully all signs is pointing to him playing in the New Orleans game. At least that's what we hope. There's been no official clearance given."

Green's update is consistent with the 3:30 p.m. ET injury report shared on NBA.com, which has Curry listed as questionable with a left pelvic contusion.

With the injury report being updated every hour, Curry's status could change between now and tip-off.

"I am optimistic," - Steve Kerr echoes positive sentiment surrounding Steph Curry's status for Friday's game between the Warriors and Pelicans

Much like Draymond Green, Warriors coach Steve Kerr also shared an optimistic update on Steph Curry's status with fans ahead of Friday's game against the Pelicans.

While speaking with members of the press on Thursday afternoon, Kerr indicated that he's optimistic Steph Curry will be able to return to action on Friday. Like Green, Kerr revealed that Curry played in a brief scrimmage and went through an individual workout.

Ahead of Friday's game against New Orleans, it sounds like the expectation is that Curry will once again go through an individual workout before tip-off, and then the team will see how he's feeling.

ESPN quoted Kerr on Thursday as saying:

"He looked really good. He is going to go through his individual workout like he did the other day. That is where he can really feel and test certain things. I am optimistic [he will return Friday]."

While the team had been on a tear since acquiring Jimmy Butler, since Steph Curry's injury, the team has lost back-to-back games, falling to the Atlanta Hawks last Saturday and the Miami Heat on Tuesday in Butler's first game back at Kaseya Center.

With the team looking to break their tie with the LA Clippers and secure a guaranteed spot in the postseason, every game is a must-win for Golden State if they want to stave off a play-in appearance.

