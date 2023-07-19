Draymond Green has always been known to be a high-IQ player, and according to him, that is a rare breed. The Golden State Warriors forward recently gave his thoughts on how players around the leauge see the game.

Part of why Draymond Green has been so valuable to the Warriors dynasty is because of his ability to read the floor. Because of this, he can add another dimension to their offense with his playmaking.

Recently, Green joined Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley on his podcast ot discuss an array of topics. During the episode, he shared why he thinks there aren't many players in the NBA today with a high basketball IQ.

"Not only do I think there's not many guys that have that next level of basketball IQ, there's not many guys that have basketball IQ in the NBA."

"Just having a basketbaall IQ in this league immeditaely gives you a leg up because guys don't understand the game."

Is Draymond Green right about his take on basketball IQ in the modern NBA?

The reason why Draymond Green might feel this way is because of the position that he's in. As someone who studies the game at a high level, it might feel that more people around him know less.

Overall, it cannot be denied that there's still an adundance of high-IQ players in the game today. One of them being Green's own teammate on the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry. Guys like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Chris Paul belong in this category as well.

Another angle that Green needs to look at is that not everyone benefits from having great coaches all their career. His own situation dates back to his college years, where he got to learn under Tom Izzo for years at Michigan State. Now, he's playing for another great basketball mind in Steve Kerr.

As Green said, having a high IQ for the game instantly sets you apart among the pack. But that can be said for any skill. Like everything else, players are more profound in certain areas than others.

Since it was for a podcast, Green and Patrick Beverley are embellishing to make a better show. All players in the NBA are the best at what they do around the world. With the abudance of talent teams have to pull from, it's hard to believe that this many players around the leage have little to no basketball IQ.

