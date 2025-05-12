Draymond Green shows his softer side as Warriors star pens loving tribute to wife Hazel Renee

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green showed his softer side on Mother's Day when he penned a tribute for his wife, Hazel Renee. Green and Renee have been together since 2018 and have been married since 2022. The couple has four children together.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Green shared several pictures of his wife throughout the years. He also wrote a loving message for Renee, whom he called a "Superwoman" for all the things she's doing for the family while he's on the road with the Warriors.

"Superwoman, one day will never be enough to celebrate what you mean to our family. We love you and are lucky to have you as the Rock! Happy Mothers Day Mi Amor!" Green wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Draymond Green began dating Hazel Renee in 2018, and they were engaged a year later. They married on August 14, 2022, in Malibu, California, which was attended by many NBA players, including Steph Curry, LeBron James and Klay Thompson.

Green and Renee have four kids together, two of whom came from each other's previous relationships. Renee had a daughter named Olive Jay with former NBA player Jacob Pullen, while Green had a son, Draymond Jr., with his ex-girlfriend, Jelissa Hardy.

Ad

The couple welcomed their son, Cash, in October 2020, and their daughter, Hunni, in December 2023. While Green plays for the Golden State Warriors, Renee works as an actress and has appeared in shows such as "Empire," "The Chi" and "Power Book IV: Force."

How did Draymond Green and Hazel Renee meet?

How did Draymond Green and Hazel Renee meet? (Photo: GETTY)

Believe it or not, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee knew each other way before he became an NBA player and she became an actress. Renee revealed in an interview with ESSENCE back in 2022 that they met at Michigan State during acting class.

Ad

Green spent four years with the Spartans and earned a degree in communications, while Renee also went to Michigan State. They didn't begin dating until 2018, when they reconnected in Los Angeles, with Green taking her to a cabana for their first date.

"We went to a rooftop pool and hung out at the cabana all day, which is still one of our favorite things to do together," Renee said. "We hadn’t seen each other in a very long time so we hung out all day, talked, and caught up. It was really casual, but also reflective of our relationship. We really are best friends."

Ad

Both have been supportive of each other, with Renee attending Golden State Warriors games and the couple doing the red carpet together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.