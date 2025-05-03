Draymond Green slammed by commentators for “extra leash” as officials show lenience

Draymond Green’s name has become nearly interchangeable with flagrant and technical fouls, especially when the playoffs roll around and emotions run high. In Game 6 of the Warriors’ first-round clash with the Rockets on Friday, Green was whistled for a flagrant within minutes.

The play happened as Green was setting a screen for Steph Curry, when Jalen Green of the Rockets tugged on his jersey. Attempting to shake free, Draymond swung his arm upward, catching Houston’s Green in the head.

Before and after the officials reviewed the foul, Green was animated in arguing with the referees. ESPN commentators Doris Burke and Mike Breen didn’t hold back their disapproval of his behavior.

“Over the last three to four weeks, what have I said about Draymond Green? That it feels sometimes like he's walking that edge again, which we've seen historically,” Burke said.

Breen added:

“Nobody will deny this guy is one of the smartest defenders in NBA history. His competitive fire has been a big part of the four championships. But he crosses the line over and over, and it hurts him and it hurts the team.”

The pair also questioned the amount of leeway Green appears to receive from referees — suggesting other players wouldn’t be allowed the same behavior.

"How many guys get this kind of leash, in the league, to get a Flagrant 1 and continue the discussion?" Burke said.

“What we're watching is a person's greatest strength and greatest weakness. He walks this line, but you've just got a flagrant 1 and I would stand by this — over the history of Draymond's career, it feels like there's been a double standard.”

Breen added:

“Officials in this case — and we've seen it not just in this game — they're gonna give players a little extra rope in a playoff game because they don't want to have an effect, but it just gets tired."

During the regular season, Draymond Green picked up 13 technical fouls, the fourth-most in the league, along with three flagrants, also fourth-most.

Rockets player calls Draymond Green a ‘dirty’ player

Game 2 of the series between the Rockets and Warriors took a tense turn when Jimmy Butler crashed hard to the floor after being undercut by Amen Thompson. Butler returned later in the series to help the Warriors go up 3-2.

Rockets veteran Dillon Brooks came to Thompson’s defense after Game 2, denying any intent to injure, and instead shifted attention toward Draymond Green.

"No, I think the dirty player is Draymond (Green), giving him a little push as regular basketball players do," Brooks said (per ESPN). "And Jimmy's fighting in the air for a rebound and stuff happens. Amen's not a dirty player. He has (nothing) to do with being a dirty player."

Butler was diagnosed with a gluteal contusion following the fall, missing Game 3 but bouncing back with a 27-point performance in Game 4.

As for Draymond Green, his controversial reputation precedes him — from the notorious punch on teammate Jordan Poole to putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold to repeated scuffles with referees and players. He also had groin-kicking episodes, including against former OKC and now Rockets big man Steven Adams.

