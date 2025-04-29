Draymond Green snaps down Suns announcer as Reggie Miller gets accused of Warriors bias on national TV

The Golden State Warriors jumped to a commanding 3-1 lead against the Houston Rockets after winning Game 4 on their home floor. In that game, the Dubs survived every rally the Rockets put up en route to the tight win. However, some viewers noticed some peculiarity in the game’s commentary on national television.

Eddie Johnson, a former NBA player and Phoenix Suns announcer, took exception to Reggie Miller’s commentary during the game, accusing the TNT color commentator of bias towards Golden State.

“Reggie forgot he does a national telecast and he should be partial. Up cheering on Draymond and Warriors with pom poms. 😂😂,” he wrote on X hours after the game.

Defensive anchor Draymond Green responded to Johnson’s post as he defended Miller for how he calls Golden State games.

“Nah there’s just some OGs that don’t sit around and hate…,” he wrote, reposting Johnson’s X post.

Miller has been an analyst for TNT for over 20 years. He will leave his position at TNT next season to provide in-game analysis for NBC next year.

Green was crucial in the Warriors’ success in containing the No.2 seed Rockets. The four-time NBA champion had six points and eight rebounds in Game 4 but played stifling defense against Rockets’ All-Star center Alperen Sengun, forcing him to shoot 34% from the field en route to 31 points.

Green was also pivotal in stopping the Rockets’ final attempt to win, as he forced a miss on Sengun in the Rockets’ final play to seal the victory.

However, his game was marred by an inadvertent kick that almost landed on the back of the Rockets’ Tari Eason in the second quarter of the matchup, causing a scuffle.

Reggie Miller expresses his admiration for Warriors star Steph Curry

Reggie Miller has been open in his admiration for Steph Curry, the cog of the Warriors dynasty, alongside Draymond Green.

In 2021, Miller told Curry about the things that made him a fan of his game after he surpassed the Indiana Pacers legend in the all-time three-pointers list. During their interaction on a post-game call on ESPN, Miller said:

“I know the countless hours when it's easy to go hang with your boys, hit the club, sleep, do other things, but you're in the lab getting your work done, so the sacrifices obviously with your family, you're an unbelievable father and family man,” he said.

Miller also said that his son is a fan of Curry.

“The blend that you have your family and basketball and Dub Nation, the Millers are very proud of you, especially this little guy. He is your No. 1 fan. So thank you so much for what you have done, my friend."

Curry’s legacy is not done yet, as he still tries to steer the Warriors to this year’s title, in what could be his fifth NBA championship.

