Draymond Green sneaks in Kevin Durant diss while naming 2022 Warriors his favorite championship team: "Told KD Imma win when you leave"

After Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors defeated Kevin Durant and the OKC Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, the latter joined the Warriors in an aspiration to win an NBA championship. The result was one of the greatest super teams ever created; however, things didn't last.

During a playoff game that both players viewed as the catalyst for their eventual split, Green and Durant got into it with one another. Draymond Green told Kevin Durant that the Warriors didn't need him in a viral moment caught on camera.

Although the two have sat down to discuss things and seem to be on better terms off-court, on the heels of All-Star Weekend, Green threw some shade at Durant while speaking on a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast where he named his favorite championship team.

"2022 wasn't really a championship team. ... After every series, me and Steph would be walking to do an interview after we won the series, and we laugh like how are we winning these series right now? But that's also when Steph took that next step of like I'm really one of them GOATs. ...

"That was the toughest one, we weren't favored, everybody was calling us too small ... and, also I told KD i'mma win when you leave here," Green said.

Looking at Kevin Durant and Draymond Green's beef, is it over?

Since the fallout, both have sat down with one another and agreed that the biggest contributing factor to the split was how the Warriors' staff handled it.

However, as seen this season, all is not water under the bridge. After a recent win over the Phoenix Suns, Draymond Green was seen taunting Kevin Durant, generating quite a bit of discussion online.

Using several expletives, Green verbally went at the Suns' team and Durant specifically, sparking discussions about the beef. After a narrow one-point loss to Green and the Warriors, Durant sounded off, sharing his side of the heated late-game moment.

"It is what it is, 0.6 seconds. It's tough to get anything off. Even if you get a clean look with that much time, yeah the clock working against them. ... It's easy for him to look good in that situation. ... You can read his lips. ... I guess he's saying don't go at him late in a game like that," Durant said.

While Green's comments appeared to be in the context of the game rather than a personal attack on Kevin Durant, fans were quick to notice. Given his latest jab at the former MVP, if the Suns and Warriors meet in the playoffs, expect fireworks.