ICYMI: “I think MHSAA is a f****ng joke” - Draymond Green on what he dislikes about Michigan high school basketball

Never one to mince words on topics he feels strongly about, Draymond Green recently spoke with Miles Bridges about the state of Michigan high school basketball and their relationship as Michiganders.

While discussing the Michigan High School Athletic Association on "The Draymond Green Show," he spoke about the problems facing prep basketball in Michigan. Most of his ire went towards the MHSAA.

"Just going back to Michigan high school basketball," Green said, "I think MHSAA is a f****ng joke."

The Golden State Warriors forward was not alone in his feelings about the MHSAA. Bridges agreed with Green's sentiments. The Charlotte Hornets forward made clear his feelings about the organization:

"Terrible. I hate it, and that's why you see the top recruits leaving. It's terrible."

There are a few key issues Green and Bridges have with the MHSAA, but the crux of the problem is the basketball travel rules. In the modern era, basketball for high schoolers revolves around playing in high-profile tournaments, camps and skill challenges. But the MHSAA does not allow travel.

"If you're a player in the state of Michigan, you can't go to most of those things," Green said. "If you're at a camp and you make the all-star game, you're not allowed to play in the state of Michigan."

There are also travel limitations players face because of the rules in Michigan. According to Green and Bridges, the problem is not only holding back high school programs but also college programs in Michigan.

Draymond Green's plan to fix Michigan high school basketball

The top recruits leaving Michigan are a severe problem. Green said he believes the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, two of the nation's college basketball powerhouses, are critical to fixing the situation.

"I can't beleive the rule hasn't been changed, and I think (Michigan State coach) Tom Izzo and the coaches at the other schools down the way need to push more for that because the reality is, and I think you can attest to this, is don't you think it ultimately costs them recruits when you end up letting the guy leave the state and go somewhere else to high school?" Green said.

College basketball coaches in Michigan must be the catalyst for change in order to fix high school basketball in the state. Izzo and Michigan's Juwan Howard will be critical to reforming the MHSAA.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green:



3x NBA champ

2x Olympic gold medalist

2017 DPOY

4x First Team All-NBA Defense

3x All-Star

2012 Big 10 POY

2012 First Team All-American

2 Final Fours

Jersey retired at Michigan State



This is the kind of resume that takes you from Saginaw To Springfield Draymond Green:3x NBA champ 2x Olympic gold medalist2017 DPOY4x First Team All-NBA Defense3x All-Star2012 Big 10 POY2012 First Team All-American2 Final FoursJersey retired at Michigan StateThis is the kind of resume that takes you from Saginaw To Springfield

Green was willing to stay in the state of Michigan, but Miles Bridges was an elite player who left the state before returning to play for Michigan State.

Bridges played for Fint (Mich.) Southwest Academy as a freshman but transferred to Huntington Prep School in West Virginia for his final three seasons.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein