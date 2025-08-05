Draymond Green subtly mocks Shams Charania as NBA insider's bold offseason prediction backfires

Months ago, NBA fans speculated that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be traded. And while there have been some big transactions, such as Kevin Durant joining the Houston Rockets, Damian Lillard being waived and Bradley Beal signing with the LA Clippers, the offseason has been rather normal.That's not what ESPN insider Shams Charania predicted when he gushed about the potential moves that could take place.&quot;This is the most anticipation team executives have had over an offseason,&quot; Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show in May.The renowned insider went as far as to predict that this could be one of the wildest offseasons in NBA history, which is a lot to say, considering the type of moves we've seen over the years:&quot;I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever [sic],&quot; Shams continued. &quot;Because I think what you have right now is—the parity of the league, it's so thin right now. As far as the line of, you could win a championship, or you might be falling into the lottery. And I think the ability to go out there and improve your team and get there to the championship level, I think that's on the minds of everyone around the league.&quot;With that in mind, Warriors star Draymond Green took a friendly jab at Charania on Monday. He shared multiple laughing face emojis on his Threads account while referring to Shams' seemingly cold take. Post by @money23green View on ThreadsThe Warriors' quiet offseason continuesMaybe Draymond Green is talking from his own experience, as the Golden State Warriors have been mostly quiet so far this offseason. They continue to try to find a solution regarding Jonathan Kuminga, who's a restricted free agent and turned down the Warriors' initial contract approach. The Warriors reportedly want to sign-and-trade him, but they haven't found a suitable offer for his services. As such, both parties may have no choice but to stay together for a little while and then re-engage in trade talks near the trade deadline.The Warriors looked like a legitimate contender after the Jimmy Butler trade, but still, failing to add more talent to their ranks could doom them in a Western Conference that looks more stacked than ever.This team will continue to be a contender for as long as Stephen Curry is healthy, but given his recent history of injuries, his supporting cast will also have to step up and alleviate the burden.